When Computer Nerds Are Too Smart To Be Wise
And I know a couple who can write code but don't know to wipe their nose.
But in Scamland...you have the faux nerds who can't fake the know how or know when they're had.
Check out this alleged bank computer whiz:
Dear Friend,
I am Ms. Lucy Nnaya, a computer scientist with UBA Bank. I am 29 years old, just started work with UBA Bank. I came across your (B) file which was marked X and your released D disk painted RED, I took time to study it and found out that you have paid VIRTUALLY all fees and certificate but the fund has not been release to you. The most annoying thing is that they cannot tell you the truth that on no account will they ever release the fund to you. Please this is like a Mafia setting in Benin Republic/ Burkina Faso and Nigeria; you may not understand it because you are not from this country. The only thing I will need to release this fund to you is a special HARD DISK. I will buy two of it, recopy your information, destroy the previous one, and punch the computer to reflect in your bank within 24 banking hours. I will clean up the tracer and destroy your file, after which I will quit the UBA bank i don't want to work with them again. Some mafias in the bank are behind the non release of your money that's why i managed to sneak out this information for your kind perusal.
If you are interested do get in touch with me immediately, you should send to me you phone numbers for easy communications and also re confirm your banking details, so that there won't be any mistake.
Regards,
Lucy.
Okaaaaay:
You're proof that the bank doesn't do background checks.
What do you mean?
Simply that you're proof that the bank doesn't do background checks. Read your original email.
That is why our bank employed me as a computer scientist, if i we don't do back ground checking as you said i will not find out about you fund and i want you to know that some people in the bank are behind the non release of your fund.
See? You just proved my point. Twice.
i don't get it your meaning?
Yes, that's obvious.
are you interest in what i tell you about here?
I would be if you were able to see what I see, to know that I know that your bank does lousy background checks, and that your computer expertise stops short of "on-off", which it clearly do.
what???
What's on second.
you make no sense. goodby.
I make perfect sense. You failed to sell what you offered as a good buy. How will your Benin Mafia take your computer science *FAIL*. Do they have cement pencil pocket protectors for lab coats?
Even the 'bot in Short Circuit knows what's on second...
Labels: baiting email scammers for fun and annoyance, Lucy Nnaya bank scam
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home