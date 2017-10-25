Yes, as Halloween approaches, there ARE scary things.

You Can't Contact Bank of England if you Stop Contacting Scammers

ATTENTION : Payment Atrophication



This is to notify you that you has been approved for transfer without any delay. It is left for you to contact the Bank Of England { United Kingdom } to make this arrangement. Be informed all directives has been given to them ( Bank Of England ) there is everything to worry about as long as we are here. The United Nation, International Monetary Funds, FEDERAL BURRITO OF INVESTIGATION, and particularly the United State Government and also the Department of Treasury are all keeping tabs on who's trying to grab Taylor Swift 's butt cheeks. We are very sure that there should be no problem if those persons so inclined would try grabbing Kim Kardashian 's ass, instead.





You can't miss an ass that big.



Your information is with the [ Bank Of England ] as we have forwarded all your data to them in regards to release you for transfer. All your information have been sent to us from the National Security Agency ( N.S.A) in a data breach from Equiphux with support from Russia and Wikileaks, via Hellary's illicit server. So for this, your security is ensnared in a web of democrap deceit being orchestrated by the DNC from their basement outhouse that Tim Kaine oversees when he's not making incredibly stupid statements to the mediocres who are only too happy to overlook what he says, while piling on Melania Trump over her high heels, like Martha Crowley would be able to manage them.





Please for your own good and safety you are advice to stop worrying about your own good and safety. If you are in any way, in contact of receiving your Funds from ( Lagos _ Nigeria ) or { Benin ], we believe that what ever you are doing with them is a fraudulent attempt to rip off your money that is ours to rip off.



The DNC has all been listed as scammers, so we welcome them into our organization. Especially those wearing vagina costumes.



Scam Names Listed below to donate money to via us;



1) Hellary Rodehard Clinton

2) Senator Chuck U Schumer

2) Nancy Bela Pelosi

3) Debbie Wasserpuss Schultz aka Medusa

3) Anthony 'Dork Texter' Weiner

4) Tim 'Door Knob Intellect' Kaine

5) Maxi Pad Waters

6) Hank "Guam's Gonna ROLL" Johnson

7) Don "Fake News" Lemon

8) "Cheatin' Tax" Al Not So Sharpton

9) Mr. Rachal Madcow, fake news, pmsnbc

10) Reprehensible Luiz "Full of Caca" Guitierrez

11) Mayor Rahm "No Lie Should Be Wasted" Emmanuel, Pity of Shotcago

12) Mrs. Barack Hussein Obola and her husband, Michelle

13) Al "Man-Bear-Pig" Gore

14) Ashley Twatwaffle Judd

15) Steven Colbert Fallon Kimmel aka The Pencil Neck Boyz

16) John Rino McPain

17) Bill "Blow Sh*t Up Weatherman" Ayers

18) Linda Islamofascist Sarsour

19) The entire Hollyweird Leftard community

20) "Needs a safe space" Cupcake Shep Smith

21) The Vacuous Dysintellects of The View





Be informed that we have given order to Art Carney, the former sewer worker of The Honeymooners, to monitor all fecal transactions and make sure you are cheated in any way. Don't let the fact that he's dead dissuade you; the DNC solicits votes from the dead every election. That's why we hate voter ID verification.





Name : Mark Carney

Email : markcarney028@gmail.com



Your cooperation and understanding on this is needed to stop any other transaction in any form with any one or bank or any organisation and comply with the The Governor, Bank of England to limit the risk of scam globally .





Demoncrap National Crimemittee

430 South Capitol St SE, Washington, D.C. 20003