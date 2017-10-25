The DNC Meets Halloween Edits
Yes, as Halloween approaches, there ARE scary things.
I got another one of those emails from the Department of the Treasury, the UN, IMF, World Bank, WTF et al, telling me not to deal with scammers and only deal with them.
They don't see the irony in that, but here's how it started:
Subject: CONTACT BANK OF ENGLAND STOP CONTACTING SCAMMERS
This is to notify you that your funds worth $6.5 Million United State Dollars has been approved for transfer without any delay. It is left for you to contact the Bank Of England { United Kingdom } for your payment. Be informed all directives has been given to them (Bank Of England) there is nothing to worry about as long as we are here. The United Nation, International Monetary Funds, FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION, and particularly the United State Government and also the Department of Treasury are all keeping tabs on this transaction. We are very sure that there should be no problem in receiving your funds.
Your information is with the Bank Of England as we have forwarded all your data to them in regards to release your funds, all your information have been sent to us from the National Security Agency ( N.S.A) in support from Washington. So for this, your security is ensured that you are in a safe hands.Please for your own good and safety you are advice to stop all pending and previous transactions with a third party. If you are in any way, in contact of receiving your Funds from ( Lagos _ Nigeria ) or Benin, we believe that what ever you are doing with them is a fraudulent attempt to rip you off your money.
And they went on to list twenty some odd names, most of whom I am familiar with out of Scamland. I love when they diss their fellow scammers in order to perpetrate a scam themselves.
Meh.
At any rate, an edit was called for. So I used the biggest scam organization I know just now, to give the edit credibility:
Subject: You Can't Contact Bank of England if you Stop Contacting Scammers
ATTENTION : Payment Atrophication
This is to notify you that you has been approved for transfer without any delay. It is left for you to contact the Bank Of England { United Kingdom } to make this arrangement. Be informed all directives has been given to them ( Bank Of England ) there is everything to worry about as long as we are here. The United Nation, International Monetary Funds, FEDERAL BURRITO OF INVESTIGATION, and particularly the United State Government and also the Department of Treasury are all keeping tabs on who's trying to grab Taylor Swift's butt cheeks. We are very sure that there should be no problem if those persons so inclined would try grabbing Kim Kardashian's ass, instead.
This is to notify you that you has been approved for transfer without any delay. It is left for you to contact the Bank Of England { United Kingdom } to make this arrangement. Be informed all directives has been given to them ( Bank Of England ) there is everything to worry about as long as we are here. The United Nation, International Monetary Funds, FEDERAL BURRITO OF INVESTIGATION, and particularly the United State Government and also the Department of Treasury are all keeping tabs on who's trying to grab Taylor Swift's butt cheeks. We are very sure that there should be no problem if those persons so inclined would try grabbing Kim Kardashian's ass, instead.
You can't miss an ass that big.
Your information is with the [ Bank Of England ] as we have forwarded all your data to them in regards to release you for transfer. All your information have been sent to us from the National Security Agency ( N.S.A) in a data breach from Equiphux with support from Russia and Wikileaks, via Hellary's illicit server. So for this, your security is ensnared in a web of democrap deceit being orchestrated by the DNC from their basement outhouse that Tim Kaine oversees when he's not making incredibly stupid statements to the mediocres who are only too happy to overlook what he says, while piling on Melania Trump over her high heels, like Martha Crowley would be able to manage them.
Your information is with the [ Bank Of England ] as we have forwarded all your data to them in regards to release you for transfer. All your information have been sent to us from the National Security Agency ( N.S.A) in a data breach from Equiphux with support from Russia and Wikileaks, via Hellary's illicit server. So for this, your security is ensnared in a web of democrap deceit being orchestrated by the DNC from their basement outhouse that Tim Kaine oversees when he's not making incredibly stupid statements to the mediocres who are only too happy to overlook what he says, while piling on Melania Trump over her high heels, like Martha Crowley would be able to manage them.
Please for your own good and safety you are advice to stop worrying about your own good and safety. If you are in any way, in contact of receiving your Funds from ( Lagos _ Nigeria ) or { Benin ], we believe that what ever you are doing with them is a fraudulent attempt to rip off your money that is ours to rip off.
The DNC has all been listed as scammers, so we welcome them into our organization. Especially those wearing vagina costumes.
Scam Names Listed below to donate money to via us;
1) Hellary Rodehard Clinton
2) Senator Chuck U Schumer
2) Nancy Bela Pelosi
3) Debbie Wasserpuss Schultz aka Medusa
3) Anthony 'Dork Texter' Weiner
4) Tim 'Door Knob Intellect' Kaine
5) Maxi Pad Waters
6) Hank "Guam's Gonna ROLL" Johnson
7) Don "Fake News" Lemon
8) "Cheatin' Tax" Al Not So Sharpton
9) Mr. Rachal Madcow, fake news, pmsnbc
10) Reprehensible Luiz "Full of Caca" Guitierrez
11) Mayor Rahm "No Lie Should Be Wasted" Emmanuel, Pity of Shotcago
12) Mrs. Barack Hussein Obola and her husband, Michelle
13) Al "Man-Bear-Pig" Gore
14) Ashley Twatwaffle Judd
15) Steven Colbert Fallon Kimmel aka The Pencil Neck Boyz
Be informed that we have given order to Art Carney, the former sewer worker of The Honeymooners, to monitor all fecal transactions and make sure you are cheated in any way. Don't let the fact that he's dead dissuade you; the DNC solicits votes from the dead every election. That's why we hate voter ID verification.
Name : Mark Carney
Email : markcarney028@gmail.com
Your cooperation and understanding on this is needed to stop any other transaction in any form with any one or bank or any organisation and comply with the The Governor, Bank of England to limit the risk of scam globally .
Demoncrap National Crimemittee
430 South Capitol St SE,Washington, D.C. 20003
Email : markcarney028@gmail.com
Your cooperation and understanding on this is needed to stop any other transaction in any form with any one or bank or any organisation and comply with the The Governor, Bank of England to limit the risk of scam globally .
Demoncrap National Crimemittee
430 South Capitol St SE,Washington, D.C. 20003
Disunited States if we have our way
...........................................................................................................................
Please be notify that this email or message regarding you is send to you from US Demoncrap National Crimemittee in cooperation with the United Nation office of international email scams to remove limit to any fraudulent act under the jurisdiction of the United State Government : we scoff at the Fraud Act of 1988 in conjunction with the DNC therefore, any copy right of email doesn't mean jack sh*t or any other bowel movement.
...........................................................................................................................
Please be notify that this email or message regarding you is send to you from US Demoncrap National Crimemittee in cooperation with the United Nation office of international email scams to remove limit to any fraudulent act under the jurisdiction of the United State Government : we scoff at the Fraud Act of 1988 in conjunction with the DNC therefore, any copy right of email doesn't mean jack sh*t or any other bowel movement.
I think they're still busy obsessing on Melania's shoes.
Bwahahahahahahahaha. Need to remember these.
Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ☺
