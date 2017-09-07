Another Nigerian Illuminincompoop Swing and MISS
Eh.
Here's the latest effort of a self professed Nigerian Illuminati scammer to try my blog on for size:
Join the brotherhood of illuminati. call dr jaja
07050480047 nigeria, usa, or anywhere in the world today be rich, fame, and posses power.email us on illuminatijaja@gmail.com or call us on +2347050480047
for immediate initiation new members registration is now open online now !!!!!
benefits given to new members who join illuminati.
a cash reward of usd $300,000 usd
a new sleek dream car valued at usd $120,000 usd
a dream house bought in the country of your own choice
one month holiday (fully paid) to your dream tourist destination.
one year golf membership package
a v.i.p treatment in all airports in the world
a total lifestyle change
access to bohemian grove
monthly payment of $1,000,000 usd into your bank account every month as a member
one month booked appointment with top 5 world leaders and top 5 celebrities in the world.
if you are interested call dr jaja now +2347050480047
are or send your e-mail to illuminatijaja@gmail.com for immediately initiation.new members registration is now open online
The latest membership drive must be petering out...LOL. At any rate, I gave my pet rock Seymour the edit off and did this one in my sleep:
Join the small cliché of blithering idiots that comprise the butt fingering crowd at a fly infested internet café in Nigeria, called the Illuminincompoops. call dr jaja
07050480047 nigeria, usa, or anywhere in the world today and be seen as stupid, idiotic, low life and akin to painful rectal itch. email us on illuminatijaja@gmail.com
or call us on +2347050480047 for the one operator who was standing by until army ants devoured him...now just leave a voice mail.
benefits given to new members who join the Nigerian illuminincompoops:
a bill for $300 usd
a new picture of Hellary in her best stretch pants
an outhouse bought in the country of our choice
one month holiday to Syria to see if you can compete on Survivor.
one day golf membership package in an Afghanistani mine field.
a v.i.p treatment in all airport on Uranus.
a total lifestyle change (like you didn't figure that out from the first entries).
access to the Qattara Depression.
monthly payments you make to us of whatever the f**k we can squeeze from you every month as a member.
one booked appointment with the meth heads of the DNC.
if you are interested call dr jaja now +2347050480047 and schedule a psych exam with your own doctor. Or email the fat assed Dr JaJa illuminatijaja@gmail.com for immediately being marked as a moron.
It took a couple days, but Dr. Jaja did actually not think before responding:
blaspmey you are mark bye our oracle and bad thins come to you!
It looks to me from h'yar that bad things have already come to you, starting with your spell check. However, it's been kinda boring here lately so lay it on me. Have your goat head baphomet toilet oracle take a try at me. Go ahead, Dildo Breath...I await it! Tell it to bring its own snacks.
A couple days...weeks...even months later, and I'm still waiting for Dr. Jaja's oracle to get off its "blaspmey" and do sumpin....meh.
Another "swing and a MISS" from Nigerian Illuminincompoop Land.
You took a lot of really cool benefits and made a mockery out of them. Good job too.
Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ☺
