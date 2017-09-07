



an outhouse bought in the country of our choice

one month holiday to Syria to see if you can compete on Survivor.

one day golf membership package in an Afghanistani mine field.

a v.i.p treatment in all airport on Uranus.

a total lifestyle change (like you didn't figure that out from the first entries).

access to the Qattara Depression.

monthly payments you make to us of whatever the f**k we can squeeze from you every month as a member.

one booked appointment with the meth heads of the DNC.

Funny...I'd rate most of the scammers there to be substantially below 69 on the IQ scale.Eh.Here's the latest effort of a self professed Nigerian Illuminati scammer to try my blog on for size:The latest membership drive must be petering out...LOL. At any rate, I gave my pet rock Seymour the edit off and did this one in my sleep:Join the small cliché of blithering idiots that comprise the butt fingering crowd at a fly infested internet café in Nigeria, called the Illuminincompoops. call dr jaja07050480047 nigeria, usa, or anywhere in the world today and be seen as stupid, idiotic, low life and akin to painful rectal itch. email us on illuminatijaja@gmail.comor call us on +2347050480047 for the one operator who was standing by until army ants devoured him...now just leave a voice mail.benefits given to new members who join the Nigerian illuminincompoops:a bill for $300 usda new picture of Hellary in her best stretch pantsif you are interested call dr jaja now ﻿ +2347050480047 and schedule a psych exam with your own doctor. Or email the fat assed Dr JaJa illuminatijaja@gmail.com for immediately being marked as a moron.It took a couple days, but Dr. Jaja did actually not think before responding:It looks to me from h'yar that bad things have already come to you, starting with your spell check. However, it's been kinda boring here lately so lay it on me. Have your goat head baphomet toilet oracle take a try at me. Go ahead, Dildo Breath...I await it! Tell it to bring its own snacks.A couple days...weeks...even months later, and I'm still waiting for Dr. Jaja's oracle to get off its "blaspmey" and do sumpin....meh.Another "swing and a MISS" from Nigerian Illuminincompoop Land.