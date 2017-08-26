WELCOME TO RIA MONEY TRANSFER

DESK OF Mr. David Bello,

E-mail riatransfer101@gmail.com

Dear Friend,



I want to make you understand something in life that you failed to realize, I want you to have at the back of your mind that all this while you have been dealing with fake people, claiming to be western union/money gram and banks official, I have never slept a day without being worried about your issue since I entered into this custody of Ria Money Transfer. I have been keeping this as a secret, but I want to open up to you at this very moment avoid Judgment day in the present of Almighty God, do you really know what holding your payment over and over, paying your earned money without result is because of (Certificate of Occupancy) look, I want you to do me a favor by keep this issue secret.



For your sake just to be honest and integrity, I am praying day and night towards this case, once i sight mine eyes on your contract compensation award winner, you spend a lots yet no conclusion, I believed that God use someone to save somebody, as the matter of in fact with the hope that this transfer have come to the end for you to receive your payment as I took this bold step, what I mostly needed from you is honest and integrity also keeping this secret and

confidential.He keeps this up for several more paragiraffes before he gets to what all scammers must eventually come to: THE SCAM:

WELCOME TO WTF MONEY TRANSPORTERS UNLTD

From the DESK OF Mr. David Bello,

E-mail riatransfer101@gmail.com



I want to make you understand something in life that you failed to realize: if a sheep is a ram and a donkey is an ass, how does that lead to a ram in the ass being a goose? I want you to have at the back of your mind that all this while you have been dealing Texas Hold 'Em Poker with fake people, claiming to be from the streets of Laredo, as you walked out in Laredo one day. You know the refrain: "You spied a young cowboy all dressed in white linen...dressed in white linen as cold as the clay". "I see by your outfit, that you are a cowboy". "I see by your outfit you are a cowboy too"...."we see by our outfits, that we are both cowboys...if you get an outfit you can be a cowboy too".

I have never slept a day without being worried about that gawddamned song.



I have been keeping this as a secret, but I want to open up to you at this very moment to confess that when I was 16, I had a piranha genital implanted in my crotch, because I had curiousness about what might happen when this was done. Now to avoid Judgment day in the present of Almighty God, do you really know what happened? It ate anything that came in contact with it. I want you to do me a favor by keep this issue secret, as I'm engaged to a yak named Bertha.





For your sake just to be honest and integrity -- I think Dixie-ans mix that with cheese, butter and hawg jowls to make it edible -- I am praying day and night that the colon spasms that dish caused me will pass. I never knew I could be that full of fecal material, once i sight mine eyes on the glory of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. I believed that God use someone to save somebody and I hope he'll use me to save Kate Upton, but I digress. Again you are implored at keeping this secret and confidential, or she'll get a retraining order on me.





Right now, this might interest you to know the main reason while I keep my piranha genital exposed below is to keep away crotch crickets. In spite of what has been writed here, don?t ever you ignore below messages, it is yours times six or so for God to answer your prayer with a swift kick in the pantaloons.



Well, I wouldn?t say I regretted taking such step because I don ’ t knew how much badly I need a knew smellpecker on the computer this desk is ewesing to decompose this emale. But my pains and agonies

is much each times I get hit right in the nutzack.



Well, a times I seat down and land on my nutzack and yowza that hoits. But sometimes you act funny just because of the bad name and reputation of this country (Benin Republic in African) and talk to yourself in crowded elevators whilst farting Beethoven in e flat to the consternation of the orchestrated elevator music that is ill prepared for what accompanies your e flat in an olfactory manure. Then there is your past experience with some of your ex dates that wanted Rothchilds 1929 and you gave them $1.99 Boone's Farm Ripple. You didn't get any, didya?



But when I seat down in my office sometime last week and landed on my nutzack, I was trying not to pass out and vomit, with the hope of not talking like Peewee Herman in perpetuity.



Considering the state of affairs you've faked with your hand, I will be glad to notify you for the last time what holding your talleywhacker isn't my problem; I just sat on my nutzack again and am cross-eared.



I had my secretary's desk read this email and find that my explanation makes no sense. Please! & please! Can you help yourself out from this matter so I can get off my nutzack and can forget about the accompanying agonies once and for all?



I'm going to need $105 USD from you for to reinflate my flattened nutzack. If you?re ready to comply with the US$105,00, it will be great relief to me and Bertha. Otherwise, I can forward to the bank,UN, FBI & INTERPOL that you are a sexual pervert stalking manatees in North Dakota. Send me money to avoid that misunderstanding:



Receiver Name: BLACK SUNDAY MAMBA

Receiver Country: Benin Republic

City: Cotonou

Text Question: WTF

Text Answer: YouTF



I await a respond from you exemplifying promptitude and panache with melted butter 'n syrup.



Regards,

Mr. David Bello

E-mail riatransfer101@gmail.com

Unlike the totally hilarious James Veitch -- the Brit Spamalot comedian that drives scammers to distraction:The pet rock would have been THRILLED to have received a free toaster."PHFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!!!!!!!!!!!"Or maybe not...