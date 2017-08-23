Good Day Jack



Good day eclipse. Good day eclipse. Good day eclipse. It is to laugh...when the sun is dark...owls come out and your gf barks...(with no apologies to the Beatles)



A few peculiarities I noted, and I'm sure that the near totality of a solar eclipse is responsible for practically none of them:



Your email addy is gildassontos@gmail.com You're Cdr. Armstrong Walter in your email. Naval officer in US Military. Dressed like a chief petty officer in your picture. With a Skype ID of william.walter12 You've hidden two boxes behind the Caribbean Sea. You were born in August 28 49 years ago. You're deputy director of the TFCC. Deputy director of the Triangular FibroCartilage Complex (TFCC). You once sailed with Captain Jack Sparrow. And served on the CSS Hunley.





I don't have Skype. Nor do I have the special glasses to look at Skype during a solar eclipse totality.

I do however have a special sensor that can help the USS Enterprise circle Uranus and find Klingons. Perhaps we can chat on that modality. Let me know when it's arranged.

The noted peculiarities proved too much for Armstrong Walter to want to explain further.

Yes, the peculiarities during a solar eclipse in totality are many and complex. Even for commander chief petty officers trying to hide things behind a sea. In an octopus's garden. In a box.

Even Popeye wouldn't fall for this one.Probably.Avast me hardies and feast your eyes on this email, arrrrrrr:What might come as no surprise, this email arrrrrrrrrrrived the day before the solar eclipse, which might explain none of it. My character's fascination runneth over:This is a fascinating story. But which undersea salvage company are you using? And how do you hide things behind a sea? Please tell me more.The "CDR" was only too happy to do so:He did, in fact, include a picture of him in his naval officer uniform, since he did say that he was a CDR (abbreviation for Commander):Granted, I'm a lifelong land lubber...but even I know that that ain't the uniform of a US Navy commander.*TOING* goes the weasel.Still, I decided to see just how on top of his reading comprehension he was with this reply. And note that on the day this reply was crafted, the solar eclipse was totalitarying: