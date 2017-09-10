Jack --



Hillary Clinton said that "it takes a village," and she was right. "None of us can raise a family, build a business, heal a community, or lift a country totally alone."



I've seen what a village, a community, and a movement can do, one action at a time. And I've seen how women can help women -- especially when we run for office.



I sure remember what it was like running for the Senate as a first-time candidate in 2011. I had to learn everything it took to raise money, build a grassroots organizing operation, and stand up to a Republican incumbent with $10 million in the bank -- and I had to do it fast.



And here's what I know: I absolutely, positively couldn't have done it on my own.



So when the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee told me they wanted a strong launch of the Women's Senate Network for the 2018 cycle, to help women run and make sure more voices like mine and Hillary's are in the Senate, I immediately told them:



I'm all in.

And Lyin' Lizzy's been all in ever since...lyin' right along.

I considered an edit of the email...but a quick and simple response with pictures seemed better for the low information yahoos at the DCSS. Thus:

I wouldn't join an arganization that has people that look like this:

or this:

or this:

or even this:

But you are entirely welcome to be all in with this pack of morons.

What comes as no surprise, my character didn't get a reply.

Investigated, probably LOL.