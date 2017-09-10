This rather cracks me up.
One of my scam baiting characters got a solicitation email from.....the DSCC (aka, the Democrapic Senatorial Crimepaign Committee). And allegedly authored by herself, the tribal priestess of Massachusetts, Lizzy Warren.
Here's what Lyin' Lizzy had to say:
|Jack --
Hillary Clinton said that "it takes a village," and she was right. "None of us can raise a family, build a business, heal a community, or lift a country totally alone."
I've seen what a village, a community, and a movement can do, one action at a time. And I've seen how women can help women -- especially when we run for office.
I sure remember what it was like running for the Senate as a first-time candidate in 2011. I had to learn everything it took to raise money, build a grassroots organizing operation, and stand up to a Republican incumbent with $10 million in the bank -- and I had to do it fast.
And here's what I know: I absolutely, positively couldn't have done it on my own.
So when the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee told me they wanted a strong launch of the Women's Senate Network for the 2018 cycle, to help women run and make sure more voices like mine and Hillary's are in the Senate, I immediately told them:
I'm all in.
And Lyin' Lizzy's been all in ever since...lyin' right along.
I considered an edit of the email...but a quick and simple response with pictures seemed better for the low information yahoos at the DCSS. Thus:
I wouldn't join an arganization that has people that look like this:
or this:
or this:
or even this:
But you are entirely welcome to be all in with this pack of morons.
What comes as no surprise, my character didn't get a reply.
Investigated, probably LOL.
