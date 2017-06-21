Please your urgent Attention is needed, we wish to inform you that our Diplomatic agent conveying your consignment box valued the sum of $5.7 Million United States Dollars misplaced your address, you are required to Reconfirm the following information’s below so that he can deliver your Consignment box to you today and return immediately,



Uh...yup.

I could hear my pet rock, Seymour, shrieking "EDIT!!!" from across the country (even though he's five feet behind me):

Attn; Dear Benef**ktory, Please your urgent Attention is needed: we have a serial lack of urgent attentions here and were assured by peoples who need peoples are the lousiest peoples in North Korea. Not that this makes much in the ways and curds of sense, but we are sure that you aren't sure what it is that we're not sure that you're sure of. Ettu, Brutus? What movie is that off or from? Will you be off or from? What cultist opening is that an act to? Do not say Hamlet with a side of hash blondes. We had wish to inform you that our Diplomatic agent man, diplomatic agent man, we gave the prick a number, and took away his name....

A box with smart technology and stupid programmers misplaced your address, you are required to Reconfirm that you wear a dress, or straighten us out on what the fuck it is that you do wear, because this is of little importance at the DNC; they're more concerned with where and how you pee. In the Greenwich Mean Time, please fill out the below informations because we collect this stuff from across the globe, bringing you the best and worst from the world of email crap: Your Full Name: Your Country: Your Direct Telephone Numbers: Your Favorite Direct Insults: Your Nearest airport: Your Nearest Indoor Outhouse: Your Current Home Address: If Not Address, What Are You Wearing: Your E-mail Address: Your Current Occupation: Your age: Your Birth Genital: Your Chosen Genital: If Not Your Birth Genital, What The Fuck Is You: A COPY OF YOUR IDEMNTIFICATION:

Please do contact the diplomat agent man, diplomat agent man, we gave the prick a number, and took away his name. And he's terrible with numbers, so if you write to him his number a bunch, the abject stool sample might finally remember it. Whatever you do, do NOT call him Mr.Deburrs William; we gave the prick a number and took away his name, so he cannot answer you by that name, or any name...just a number. The one we gave him.

Johnny Rivers understands this completely.

Please to note that this is Johnny Rivers in disguise. We use same disguise company as Chief Inspector Clouseau. Now you should contact Diplomat with his Number +19785484886 ): OR ( deburrswilliam@foxmail.com ) he has operators standing by to take your call or email and do unspeakable things in their bungholes widdit, because toilet paper is a precious and few commodity hereabouts. You might also hear from his diplomat agent man secret partner, because that's sometimes how we roll here in ThirdWorlddumb. If you are contacted by a person disguised as a box with this diplomat agent man secret number XQD7819-SC, that's the wrong one. Say "bad diplomat agent man disguised box!" and demand instead the diplomat agent man disguised as a box with this secret number: ez/85t/kab/2017 NOTE: That Diplomat agent John Bright did not intend to know the contents of this email and compounded his sandpounding stupidity by using not the number we gave the prick but his name that we took away when decomposing this email. He bad. Very very bad.

And on No circumstances should you let him be at peril with the disguised box because he gets excited easy and wets himself, giving away the whole damned caper. We should have hired Maxwell Smart, but he's dead and Agent 99 is retired. That said, never Disclose the real content of this email until you meet him at your door with a creme pie in the face. If you just sneezed, gesundheit. If you farted, never mind. We never do get those listening devices planted in the right places. Mr John Not So Bright because they took away my name and gave the prick my number and I keep forget it so I give away the game repeteredly. My pet rock eagerly anticipated a response to this email, but I suspect that it self destructed after 7 seconds, and went up in Bela Pelosi's wadded panties. The DNC will do that to ya....



