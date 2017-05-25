Below are their contact details.... now E-mail them immediately and ask

> about item code: "9864543/pending/delivery" by me.

>

> Company Name: Excel Global Courier Service

> Contact Person: ELIZABETH HAMMERS

> Email: elizebethhammers002@gmail.com

>

> Thank you very much for your zeal to assist me then. Let friendly love

> continue! I'm off....Take care and God bless. so feel free to get in

> touch with them. Pls pray for our safe trip. Please note that the

> courier company don't know anything about the hiding money in the

> laptops, don't ever disclose it to them.

>

> Mrs Maria Moore

You're German? Okay...that's the only thing I know about you.

Thanks for your swift response because i am already at my airport now.

I want you to get this box today so that i can face other jobs. Mrs

Maria Moore instructed me to deliver immediately. i will be in in your

area this night



Pls be at home. MARIA paid me for delivery and that is why i am paying

for all these things. However. maria left that box for few days at

this airport cargo dept and it has accumulated a demurrage fee and

customs clearance fee now. Is a small fee anyway. That will be a

little delay because i have paid

for other things like yellow tag, insurance, permit etc. I am financially

down now I know She must have TOLD you about it because she is

absolutely aware. You can reach her on wilieburs2431@gmail.com



You will send the fee down here before i can board the flight. Like i

said...is just a token fee. Is not much at all. That is my delay now.

She is aware of that because i told her as well. She is in China now.

Try and send the fee now so that I will come .MAKE SURE

YOU ARE AT HOME TO RECEIVE THE BOX BECAUSE I CANT GIVE IT TO ANOTHER

PERSON.The fee is $750.Use money gram to send the fee.Send your house

address and your phone number to me.Scan your passport or any of your

id and send it to me.





Pay To



NAME:HELENA BEASLEY

ADDRESS:MISSOURI U.S.A

Question. Color

Answer. Yellow



Send to HELENA BEASLEY. No other person.



Send it today and send the details to me.



waiting for your mail now.

She is our staff in charge of receiving money.as soon as you send the

money as soon as she receive it she will come and meet me with the

money so that i will pay the fee to them and come and meet you with

your box.Go and send the money now and scan the payment slip and send

it to me.

She is in charge of receiving money in our company.GO and send the fee now.

Why isn't it more convenient to simply give the money to the courier when she makes delivery?



I have to pay the demurrage fee and customs clearance fee before your

box will come out from the airport before i will come and meet you

with your box.If you are ready to see me with your box go and send the

fee now.

When you deliver the box to me -- as in hand it to me -- I will put the $750 in your hand. That's called "good business".





Your box can not come out from the airport with out pay the fee to

them.Send the fee so that i will pay them and come and meet you.You

are not sending it for my own use.As soon as i pay them you will see

me in your house with your box.I did not ask you to give me any money

if you give me any money if my company know i will lose my job and go

to jail.Do you went me to go to jail?Go and send the money today and

send the payment slip to me.



Pay To



NAME:HELENA BEASLEY

ADDRESS:MISSOURI U.S.A

Question. Color

Answer. Yellow



Send to HELENA BEASLEY. No other person.



Send it today and send the details to me.



waiting for your mail now.





Mrs Hammers







You mean that a COD arrangement is not workable in this situation?

I can not understand you by cod arrangement.Send the fee so that i

will pay them and come and meet you.



COD stands for Cash On Delivery.





Send the fee stop delaying so that i will pay them and come and meet

you with your box.





Don't get uppity with me! Cross that courtesy line again and I'll tell you what you can do with that box! I happen to be someone that likes to ask questions and get things done my way. If they can't be done my way, I appreciate courteous explanations, and not petulant snot-nosed responses. So knock off the indignation and this can get done.



I wish you happy new year





And to your snot nosed self too.





And to your snot nosed self too. Nice to hear from you this new year.I hope you are ready to receive

your package this year?Reply back.



Back





The fee is $750 so let me know how much you have so that i will know

what to do to help you so that we can pay the fee to them and come and

meet you.





I have that much.





I can not understand you by that.





What can't you understand by that?





When are you sending the fee?





As soon as I can arrange it.





Give me the date you will send it.





1/9/17





Ok send the $750 on 1/9/2017.Use money gram to send it.As soon as i

pay the fee to them i will come and meet you with your package.Send

your phone number and your house address to me again.Scan your

passport or any of your id and send it to me so that as soon as i meet

with you i will know that you are the person to meet with.



Pay To



NAME:HELENA BEASLEY

ADDRESS:MISSOURI U.S.A

Question. Color

Answer. Yellow



Send to HELENA BEASLEY. No other person.



Send it today and send the details to me.



waiting for your mail now.





Mrs Hammers







How are you today i hope you are in good health?I hope you are sending

the $750 on tomorrow?.





I am thundering ducky, M'am. Yes, I know tomorrow is January 9. I have a calendar and know how to use it.





Send the money tomorrow and scan the payment slip and send it to me.As

soon as i pay them you will see me.



What do you mean, "you will see me"?





What do you mean, "you will see me"? As soon as you send the money as soon as i pay them i will come and

meet you with your package that what i mean.Go and send it now and

send the payment slip to me.



I thought you were shipping me the money, not bringing it. Sending it or bringing it? I need to know if I need special preparations or something. Not sending the fee until you reply.





Send the demurrage fee and customs clearance fee of $750 now so that

i will pay them and come and meet you.





So you are coming here, not sending the money. That's what I needed to know.





Yes as soon as you send the demurrage fee and customs clearance fee of

$750 now.I will pay the fee to them and come and meet you with your

package.I need your house address and your phone number again.Scan

your passport or any of your id and send it to me so that as soon as i

meet with you i will know that you are the person to meet with.Use

money gram to send the fee now.



Pay To



NAME:HELENA BEASLEY

ADDRESS:MISSOURI U.S.A

Question. Color

Answer. Yellow



Send to HELENA BEASLEY. No other person.



Send it today and send the details to me.



waiting for your mail now.





Mrs Hammers





My address is: *** ******* Street Central City CO 80427 Ok i received your address.Send your phone number and your id to

me.Attach is my id again for you to know me.Send the $750 today and

scan the payment slip and send it to me as soon as i pay them you will

see me in your house today.



Pay To



NAME:HELENA BEASLEY

ADDRESS:MISSOURI U.S.A

Question. Color

Answer. Yellow



Send to HELENA BEASLEY. No other person.



Send it today and send the details to me.



waiting for your mail now.





Mrs Hammers (and she includes her alleged ID)











Please is me not a man.How can i sent a man picture to you.Go and send

the fee and you will see me today.Send your phone number to me so that

i will call you if i miss my way to your house.





Are you in Denver CO already? And are you sure that's not a man's picture?





The id i sent to you is my id if you are sending the fee today let me know.





I want to know if you are a woman that looks like a man or a man that is portraying a woman. Just who the f**k am I sending $750 to???



(after a day with no reply)





Since you didn't reply, I guess that you ARE a man and not who you claimed to be. Good thing I saved my $750, eh? Tell Helen to get her an authentic associate and mayhaps we can try this again. But for gawd sakes, if you're going to be a woman, for f**k sake get a picture that LOOKS LIKE ONE.





If you are ready to see me with your box go and send the $750 now and

send the payment details to me so that i will pay them today and come

and meet you.





Is Helena Beasley a woman? I am a lonely bachelor. Just sayin'.



Yes she is a woman.Send the fee and send the details.





Have her send me her picture. If she does, I will send her double the $750.





I am not joking with you if you are ready send the fee or i will ask

the airport agent to send your package to FBI as on clam.





If you send the package to the FBI as "on clam" as you say, why would the FBI give a damn about it? They're busy trying to figure out if you're a woman or a man that was hacked by the Russians. If Helena Beasley is an attractive woman -- and I need a picture to prove it -- I will send her $1500.



Have her send me her picture. If she does, I will send her double the $750. When you are ready to receive your package you send the $750 i have no

time to west with you again.



So you're NOT going to send me a picture of Helena Beasley, you're NOT going to prove you're a woman and you're NOT going to get a spell check program that works? *BUZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZER* No soup for you!



I find it amusing that you'd forego a bonus of $750 in addition to the regular $750 just because I wanted a picture of Helena Beasley to confirm that she's a real woman...which we've clearly established that you're not.



If you are ready to receive your box go and send the fee so that i

will pay them and come and meet you.I am not sending any picture to

you,Your work is to send the fee and her work is to receive the fee.





No, your work is to facilitate the making of the payment and by getting me what I ask is facilitation of that payment being made. You're not facilitating.





If you are ready you send the fee you are not sending it for my own

use.As soon as you send it i will pay them and come and meet you.You

have nothing do with her id.I am going to Canada by Friday for deliver

this person have sent his own fee and he did not ask for any id.Go and

send the fee now so that i will pay them and come and meet you.





Your obstinence isn't because you're jealous of Helena because SHE looks like a woman and YOU don't, is it? Is that why you're holding up this deal? I'm telling you....send me a picture of Helena Beasley and I'll double the payment.





Go and send the money you have nothing to do with her picture.





It most CERTAINLY has to do with her picture!! Your obstinence has managed to make this a personal quest, a mission, a goal. Show me a picture of Helena Beasley and if she's a babe I send $1500.





This her address yu can go and meet her in person.



ADDRESS:CITY OF LOUIS CITY HALL

1200 MARKET STREET SAINT LOUIS,MO 63103 MISSOURI U.S.A



If you are ready you send the fee.





(a search of the address she sent me suggests it's the Assessor's Office for St. Louis County)







I didn't ask for her address. READ AND COMPREHEND: I ASKED FOR HER PICTURE. $1500 is on the line. Do you enjoy FAILING? Follow instructions or risk FAILING. On top of that, Maria Moore/Elizebeth Hammers, you're an IDIOT. That is NOT a residential address. It's a f**king GOVERNMENT OFFICE. Either I get a photo of Helena Beasley or you DON'T GET a FEE PAYMENT. You are cramping this deal with your lack of cooperation.



Go and send the money is you are ready.



You are NOT paying attention. Are you not able to tell a twat waffle iron from a toaster?





I am paying attention so just send the fee as soon as i pay them you

will see me.





Don't WANT to see you, Mister; I want to see Helena! I have $1500 here. It gets sent when I see a picture of Helena Beasley, and she doesn't look as manly as you do.





shut up and stop email you basterd





Ah, so you AREN'T a woman and you ARE jealous of Helena. *WHOOOSH*...know what that was? That was $1500 USD passing you by because YOU decided to stick with what was behind Door #1 and didn't choose what was behind Curtain #3. You should have complied and taken the twat waffle iron.





I SAID STOP!!!!!!!!





Is that an acronym? What does it mean? Just because you're male and jealous of Helena doesn't mean you can't get a twat waffle iron from behind the right door or curtain. *WHOOOSH*...was that the $1500 passing you by again? Let me check....yawp. It was.





After that, Maria Moore/Elizebeth Hammers won't play no mores. Guess he really WAS jealous of Helena Beasley. Not sure why:





Ol' Meryl, just shortly before she went Trumpadoodle at some dink awards ceremonkey out in Hollywad.Email conversations with email scammers can take a number of different turns. Some can go on for months, even years. Others...eh...not so long.They usually hinge on one common theme: money. The transfer of.But they can unhinge in a hurry, as did the following one.It started simply enough. Maria Moore -- who became Elizebeth Hammers before she brought a third name into the game -- contacted my character about a fund transfer and a fee that had to be paid before the fund transfer could take place. The old "pay me a few hundred for you to get a few million" ploy so in vogue in Scamland.That was the game. Her goal: to get my character to wire her $750. If I did that, she *won*.Here's how the *game* isn't supposed to be played (according to her and her peers); note that her emails are inand my character responds in italics:I'm confused. You're the courier, but I'm supposed to send money to someone in Misery? Please explain.Why doesn't your courier meet me at the airport and collect the monkey herself? Why do you need a middleperson of dubious antegenderence?