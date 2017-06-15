hesterleigh.annz@gmail.com

I am a military army soldier woman, seeking your kind assistance -- or any kind of assistance, even from an unshaven wookie outlander of shag carpet antecedence with lice, cuz in my situation I cannot afford to be too f**king picky -- to move the sum of ($4.7.M USD) to you.

I find this money while doing my military army soldier woman duty to dawg and cowntry, searching old palaces, cisterns, sewers and camel flop houses...anywhere that Saddam Hussein might has used to hide sh*t while he was trying desperately to get an audition for Dancing With The Stars.

Instead, he got dead, so not a road map was left to find anything he hid like a squirrel hiding nuts, acorns, Ding Dongs and Yugos for the winter.



It is my fervent hope that as far as i can be assured -- what with me being the paragon of truth and integrity that a military army soldier woman like me could be -- my money will be safe in your care until i complete my service here in Iraq, Kaliforlornia, and I finagle transportation over back there next month.

This email is meant to appear wholly legitimate -- pardon me while I gag on an RPG -- and there is no danger involved unless you too gag on an RPG or believe one word of this email.



And so everyone in my fly infested internet café can has a great laugh at your expenditure, I need your full details to enable us proceed, such as : your Full Name, Full Address, Direct Mobile Number. Send it all to me via

Regards ,

military army soldier woman

and giant vagina costume wearer

There was no more word from the military army soldier woman Leigh Hester after this edit; however, a few college cupcakes were triggered and needed a safe room to watch puppy videos after the mere mention of a "military army soldier woman"...

Now, THAT is an Amazon warrior.Not the kind that my characters get emails from, though my characters are supposed to believe in that image.My pet rock does."Do NOT!!! PHFFFFFT!"At any rate, here's an email from Leigh A Hester, a "military woman":"This is legitimate, and there is no danger involved". *Snort*No moreso than usual from an unsolicited email scammer.So my character decided to see how attentive "Leigh" is, when the reply she anticipates is an edit of her original email, and sent to about 100 of her peers and colleagues:How the flying fish f**k are u doing today? Apologies if you're not as flying fish f**k fantabulous as I am just now!