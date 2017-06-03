Vhat Das Phock?
Got an email from an online scammer that was playing the "online loan firm" ploy.
For their name, they chose "Eastern Alliance Loan Firm".
*TOING*
For those of you that remember the movie and TV series Battlestar Galactica, they had themselves a bit of a row with reprehensibles of the Eastern Alliance.
Kim Jong Un would have approved, as would Herr Schicklgruber.
At any rate, here was their original ploy:
15th December, 2016
Hello, Do you need a personal loan or business loan without stress and quick
approval? If yes, contact contact Eastern Alliance Loan Firm today as we offer
loan to all categories of seekers be it companies or for staff usage. We offer
loan at 3% interest rate, Contact us via email: (e.a.l.m@outlook.com) The
Eastern Alliance Loan Firm, operates as a mortgage broker that specializes in
arranging long term commercial and residential real estate loans.
We hope to hear a quick response from you.
Best Regards,
Christian Anderson
Manager Eastern Alliance Loan Firm
Hiel Schicklgruber!
Du in das need of das loanensee middout stress undt strain? Ist das
credit undt glockenspiel neinen up to das credit reporten? If ja,
maken zee contact midde Eastern Alliance Loan Firm today undt ve
shall offer du a loan midde vhat ve conzider a fair market rape of
285% compounden daily.
Vunce du sign ze papers, pig, ve shall be das schnitzel in das gruben fer das entirety midde flieger schiesse undt hundsfott undt udder schtuff. Contact us via email: (e.a.l.m@outlook.com)
Das Eastern Alliance Loan Firm operates as an oppress undt financially rape
anyone vhat does business mid us. Schnitzelbaum undt gesundheit. Everything ist gesundheit!
Ve hope to hearen from du.
Sig Sauer,
Adolph Leiter
Commandant, Eastern Alliance Loan Firm
"Ve take our customers vun at a timensee undt screw das livingk schnarf outta dem!"
I can't see why...
