of Benin, Ukulele Ungabangabunga.



Now you have to choose from what's in the big furry envelope covered

in wildebeest semen, what's in Box Number 1, or Clown Suit In The Woods

Number 3, in the life sized sh*t plated Hellary butt thong, or...*drum roll*

what's behind Curtain Number 2.



Noticed for past years what made you not receiving a prize worthy of

looters in Burntimore is due to government have not approve of your

choice of candidates for pubic orifice; that you didn't renew your

subscription of The Benin Gong Show; that your dead relatives are

not voting for hellary Clinton as suckretary genital of the UN; that

Howard be thy name; that the NBC Nightly Gnus With Brian Williams

was shot down in a hot air balloon over Uranus in 1492 and caught live

on the Hubble Periscope garnering him an Emmy, Uncle and other

relative digressions; and that Kim Kardashian was robbed by Miley

Cyrus doing a twerking pole dance with Lena Dunham and a goat

on The View, allowing Kanye West to declare that Paris Hilton is

the greatest threat to chihuahuas this side of Sheboygan.



Also, there's the little matter that you've been fracking your

septic tank with carbonated douche water and Napa Valley

now smells of vinegar and worse; that your hairy fungerer

and also your cosmic muffin don’t have Intergalactic transfer permit

certificate (I.T.P.C) which will help you to allow geese to molest midgets

in Kansas during houses falling on Hellary's sister after a tornado and

assorted hallucinogens being applied thereabouts.



Do not contact any office again with the story that your pet ocelot ate

your home room teacher's Beatles record collection without audio that

can be played backward so that the demonics can be clearly heard.



We want to avoid mistake because another season of The Benin

Kardashians will end the government-ruined TV cable service here,

and we'll be left with Cannibal Chefs and Dancing With The

Suicide Vested Dead Terrorists in prime time.



As you can imagine, cast iron wings will not help Wiley Coyote catch

the Road Runner, but will certainly garner an Oscar Mayer or Anthony

Weiner sext for a promise of his getting to do Lena Dunham in a clown