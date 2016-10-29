From: CONVENIENT CHURCH OF EBENEZER TOILET TRAINING FOR GOATS <convenantchurchofgod@gmail.com>

Sent: Thursday, October 6, 2016 4:05 PM

To: twatwaffleironhaid@hotmail.com

Subject: MAY WAS A FEW MONTHS AGO

Dearest Genital Duck Lips, I am Branch Leader and youth adviser to a shrunken and stuffed inflatable version of hellary's primate email server from which all things to Wikileaks and every foreign government on this Earth and 27 nearest planets flow. The Late Show personal proctologist to Philanthropist Reverend Peter Milner -- after trying to give a proctology exam to an elephant during a frat party -- now slept with a deitized inflatable Headweg Owl looking thing on May 27th 2016 and after his death, we saw your contact in his collection of hacked emails from hellary's server and we decide to write you because he want to donate his collection of Beatles records played backwards to a house of blue cheese fries and farts in Hoboken, and he misfigured that you'd use it for Almighty Kielbasa in your country before he was trunk wrapped and slammed against a tree about five dozen times by that very unamused elephant that was not the least into anal sex with a stranger dressed like either a proctologist or a clown in the woods. He figured that you have nothing to lose since the elephant doesn't know you as yet, and perhaps can avoid the elephant and get your hands on his collection of Beatles backward recordings and use it for Almighty Kielbasa or some other frankenfurter looking things because what is the benefit of a man that gain the whole world and lose the kingdom of Hoboken?



Probably one very lucky bastard.



Please as you read this message go ahead and get back to CONVENIENT CHURCH OF EBENEZER TOILET TRAINING FOR GOATS so that we can be able to press further with you on how to set into motion a series of events that will convince you that you're on drugs and they're some really BAD hallucinagens as soon as possible and we advise you to re-forward your unbackward full information below to enable us to cross check it again with the elephant when he's done stomping a village full of proctologists.



1.Your Full name 2.Your Full Home Address and your Country 3.Your Phone Number 4.Your Occupation 5.Your Age 6.Your Identification E.G International Passport Page or Driving License, none of which will do you any good but will help the elephant recognize you since they don't forget but boy can they get pissy.



Kindly forward your reply to convenantchurchofgod@gmail.com in order and in Angelican Pelicanese Grecian formulaed Spanglish, and then to re-confirm it again in Azerbaijani for further action to take place and upon the receipt of your full details; after all that, then we shall give you the contact of our head poodle lipped f**kwagon with a dilapidated yak cart that passes in West Africa for a shipping company with orifices that monkeys usually crap in.





Yours in Hoboken,

Rev. John Tom

CONVENIENT CHURCH OF EBENEZER TOILET TRAINING FOR GOATS

mayraandrea@workmail.com

or convenantchurchofgod@gmail.com

A Title IX and stuffed animal Violator

This drew no reply from the scammer, but one former scammer did beg us for the umpteenth time to quit sending him this stuff thus:

STOP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!