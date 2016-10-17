It could well be that space aliens aren't talking to us... if aliens are looking in and judging us based on the internet.And/or on the lamestream servile mediocres that were once the 'news media', and now just a pack of servile lefties supporting an infirm, corrupt, dishonest broom rider.But we can make it simpler than that.Remember when someone posted a picture of director Steven Spielberg, posing in front of the movie prop triceratops from the movie, and claimed that he had hunted and shot it? People seeing the picture -- and having no dollop of common sense -- lit into Spielberg in comments, creating great mirth for others not so intellectually handicapped.In the meantime, others have put Spielberg on the 'spot' again...and again:...the bastard......this one probably got him universal applause......Carnival Cruise Lines was not amused......fans of Star Trek see the red shirts and think, "that figures..."..Spielberg even cut in on George Lucas' territory here.....though Spielberg has failed thus far to respond to this witch with a bucket of water.At any rate, this is quite likely why aliens aren't talking to us, Captain Picard. Your results may vary.