Why Space Aliens Won't Talk To Us
But we can make it simpler than that.
Remember when someone posted a picture of director Steven Spielberg, posing in front of the movie prop triceratops from the movie Jurassic Park, and claimed that he had hunted and shot it? People seeing the picture -- and having no dollop of common sense -- lit into Spielberg in comments, creating great mirth for others not so intellectually handicapped.
At any rate, this is quite likely why aliens aren't talking to us, Captain Picard. Your results may vary.
I like the last one the very best. Giving the finger to her is spot on.
Have a fabulous day Mike. My very best to Seymour and Element. ☺
