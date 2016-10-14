WAL-MART LOTTERY AWARD PAYMENT.

55 East 52nd street 21st

Floor New York, NY10022.

We are pleased to inform you the result of the concluded annual Final draws held on the (1st September 2016) by Wal-Mart group in cash Promotion to encourage their customer in North America, your Name was among the 20 Lucky winners who won US$1 Million (ONE MILLION DOLLARS) each of the Wal-Mart group promotion Award Attached to ticket number (5647600545189) and Ref No (2551256002/244). The online draws was Conducted by a random selection of phone number and you where picked by an Advanced automated randomcomputer search from Wal-Mart in other To claim your $US$1 Million the lottery program which is a new innovation by Wal-Mart, is aimed at saying A BIG THANK YOU to all our customer for making Wal-Mart their number one.

This is part of our security protocol to avoid double claiming and unwarranted abuse of this program by some participants and Scam artists All participants were selected through a computer ballot system drawn from over 20,000 companies' and 30,000,000 individuals' phone number and names from all over North America. This promotional program takes place every three years. You have to be rest assured that this is real and legitimate. Your name was selected in a raffle that was made 1st September 2016 so we need your fast response so that we can proceed with the delivery of your Fund.

You are required to contact our dispatch dept via fax number +1- 844-415-1748 with information below in order for us to complete your winning certificate and for further information regarding the disbursement of your lottery win.

Sadly, neither me, my pet rock, nor my character were convinced that this was "real and legitimate". Nor do we expect the scammers to find our edit to be likewise:

WAL-PHART LOTTERY AWARD PAYMENT. 55 East 52nd street 21st Floor New York, NY10022 We are flummoxed to inform you the result of the concluded annual Final draws held on the (1st September 2016) by Wal-Phart group in Promotion to encourage their one customer in North America to stop dressing so badly when visiting Wal-Phart!

Your Name was among the 20 who didn't won US$1 Million (ONE MILLION DOLLARS) each, but will get opportunity to have a picture taken of them at a Wal-Phart not looking like this picture of some of the peoples of Wal-Phart series photos seeing viral affliction across the internet. The online draws was Conducted by a random selection of phone numbers selected from a 1969 phone book of NYC and you were picked by a dilapidated Atari Pong computer search from Wal-Phart to not be one to claim $US$1 Million. This peculiar lottery pogrom which is a new innovation by Wal-Phart, is aimed at saying A BIG F**K YOU to all our customer that look like this for making Wal-phart their number one.

As phart of our security protocol to avoid body doubling and unwarranted abuse of this pogrom by some rioters and Scam artists in Charlotte NC, All participants were selected through a computer ballot system rigged by George Soros and the DNC -- see Wikileaks for emails hacked off the Hellary Clinton home server for details in Russian, Chinese, etc -- from all over North America and Uranus. This promotional pogrom takes place every four years. You can rest assured that this is totally not real and is 100% illegitimate. Your name was selected in a raffle of non-winners that was made 1st September 2016 so we need your fast response so that we can blow this scam by you before you wisenheimer up. You are required to contact our dispatch dept via fax number +1- 844-415-1748 with any real, fake, stolen or purloined information below in order for us to compete with you on who flummoxes who with this sh**. FULL NAME: FULL CONTACT ADDRESS: MOBILE PHONE NUMBER: OCCUPATION: MARITAL STATUS AND AGE: NATIONALITY / COUNTRY: TICKET NUMBER: REF NUMBER: YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS: All respondeds must be recipiented not later than 30 of October 2019. After this date, all unrespondends will be included in all subsequent scam mailings. To enjoy the advantages of unnecessary delays and complications please remember that if it went through Hellary's email server, it is 100% compromised, just like she is. Furthermore, if there is any change in your home address, we already know about it, having access to NSA files through her leaky server, too. Thanks, Regards, Allan Wood . Chairman of very bored directors Telephone:+1-877-642-6575 The scammers on this one didn't choose to reply...they were probably horrified by the attached photos.

Periodically, my character continues to receive notifications that he's "won" a lottery run by Wal-mart.Uh huh.A store that caters to shoppers like these is going to run million dollar lotteries.Apparently the scammers believe this to be believable to someone.Here's a bit of the presentation: