This could be Mr Robert Justin From what passes for a bank...it is a bank..

herein we call it JPhuckMorganChaseWenchAroundPole Bank New York,

I want to let you know that a duck was brought to our bank here

in New York by one Delivery Agent from Benin Republic; according to the

Delivery Agent he said that he cannot be able to complete the delivery

of your duck to your address due to one reason or the other, which is at

least two reasons if it's one or the other...yes, that adds up to two. I work

at a bank so I should be able to count at least that high.





So we have your duck at JPhuckMorganChaseWenchAroundPole Bank New York USA.



I want to let you know that we have finished every arrangement

regarding the transfer of your duck to your address as was instructed by

the Government of Benin Republic and we are as always ever ready

to do the bidding of the Government of the Benin Repugnant when it

concerns delivering of ducks.



The only thing delaying the transfer of your duck to your address now is that

the IMF, UN, FBI, CIA, WTF and a yak knitting class are demanding for

DUCK CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE before your duck will be transferred to your

address. The obtaining of this preposterous CLEARANCE PAPER will cost $299

only unless you ordered two ducks and then it will cost $299 twice which is more

than I can count on my abacus with ten fingers. The CLEARANCE

CERTIFICATE will be obtain from the Origin Country Benin Republic,I want

you to be 100% assure and guarantee that your duck will be transferred

to your address as soon as soon as you send the $299 for every duck and

the required CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE for every duck ordered. And be rest

assure that the $299 will be required every time you want a duck from us.



Cross my fart and hope to genitally marinate if I am send you a faulty

duck that's mallardjusted, so all you need to do is to go ahead and send

the $299 to the Country of Origin Benin Republic so that the CLEARANCE

CERTIFICATE will be obtain and your duck will be transferred to your

address soonest.



You is, were, are and will forever so after be instructed to send the only fee

of $299 to the Country of Origin Benin Republic through Money Gram only

with the information below ok:



Receiver Name:: John Jacob Jingle Anus Smith

Address:: Benin Republic

City: :::Cotonou

Amount:::::::: $299

Question:: Duck

Answer:: Quack

Senders Name:



This email has been checked for malware, spyware, tableware, dinnerware,

eveningware, whatever the f**kbeware, and it is assured to have a little of

each herein, someware.



Mr.Robert Justin

JPhuckMorganChaseWenchAroundPole Bank New York

"We might chase Miley Cyrus; not Lena Dunham.."

I think even the AFLAC duck would duck Lena Dunham...



Perhaps AFLAC should hire THIS duck, instead.When you get a scam email from an outfit like JP Morgan Chase, now that's something.*Yawn*At least, that's what the scammer was hoping would be the recipient's reaction.'Cept he ran into my character as the recipient.Here's how the scammer tried to play it:And my character didn't even sneeze. Nor did my character duck the edit...and not exactly AFLAC style: