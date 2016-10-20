On Wednesday, September 28, 2016 12:37 PM, Marilyn Graham <ham_gadd@tlen.pl> wrote:

One,



Really? One is the loneliest number? Who f**king says so? Certainly

not 0.



With all insincerity and horsesh*ttity that I can mustard I

write you this mail whilst I am undergoing medical treatment

for cancer of the genital augmentation, using pirated NAPA

parts from a '37 Packard.



From all indication my conditions is really defecating and it

is quite oblvious to the watchers of the Marmot Sex Change

Channel that I may not live up to their expectations in syndication.

Why'd they take The Gong Show off the air?



I was married to my late husband a day after he was late. Needless

to say, sex with a corpse failed to produce a child, though it did

make for weird looks when I'd drop by the cemetery for a cold

one Since I married him after he was dead, he decided not to remarry.



I have an audition on October 25 in the UK for a spot on a new

Rowland Atkinson show, Constipated Adder, a tale about a

constipated mathematician who worked it out with a pencil,

and I have need of a stunted double. Will ya?



It is my wish to see that a dead gorilla from Cincinnati and a dead

lion from Africa will win the American presidential election. My

late husband is recruiting in his cemetery for votes that would

otherwise go to hellary.



I will send you full details as soon as I see what some jerk and

freak in Colorado does to my email.



Mrs. Marilyn Graham











While that picture is enough to make any normal person sick, there are scammers out there sicker still.They just don't know how sick, until they're edited.Take Marilyn Graham, for example:Guess it's a measure of my "not playing well with scamming others" that allows me to be so mean spirited as to forego $7 million USD to edit a poor scammer thus:Only an ex-friend and a couple of others will get that last entry on the "jerk and freak in Colorado"...'cuz I heard no mores from Mrs Graham. Guess the green hellary was too much...