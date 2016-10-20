Making A 'Sick' Person Sicker
They just don't know how sick, until they're edited.
Take Marilyn Graham, for example:
Dear One,
With all sincerity and humility that I write you this mail
I am undergoing medical treatment for cancer of the breast.
From all indication my conditions is really deteriorating and it
is quite obvious that I may not live up to the next four months.
I was married to my late husband for twenty years without a child.
my husband died in a fatal motor accident. Since his death I
decided not to re marry.
I have a deposit of Seven Million United States Dollars (US$7,000,000)
in a bank which I have decided to give to charities.
It is my wish to see that this money is invested.The proceeds of the
investment shall be shared between you and any charity cause of your
choice
I will send you full details as soon as I receive your reply,
Mrs. Marilyn Graham
Guess it's a measure of my "not playing well with scamming others" that allows me to be so mean spirited as to forego $7 million USD to edit a poor scammer thus:
On Wednesday, September 28, 2016 12:37 PM, Marilyn Graham <ham_gadd@tlen.pl> wrote:
One,
Really? One is the loneliest number? Who f**king says so? Certainly
Really? One is the loneliest number? Who f**king says so? Certainly
not 0.
With all insincerity and horsesh*ttity that I can mustard I
write you this mail whilst I am undergoing medical treatment
for cancer of the genital augmentation, using pirated NAPA
parts from a '37 Packard.
From all indication my conditions is really defecating and it
is quite oblvious to the watchers of the Marmot Sex Change
From all indication my conditions is really defecating and it
is quite oblvious to the watchers of the Marmot Sex Change
Channel that I may not live up to their expectations in syndication.
Why'd they take The Gong Show off the air?
I was married to my late husband a day after he was late. Needless
to say, sex with a corpse failed to produce a child, though it did
make for weird looks when I'd drop by the cemetery for a cold
one Since I married him after he was dead, he decided not to remarry.
I have an audition on October 25 in the UK for a spot on a new
I have an audition on October 25 in the UK for a spot on a new
Rowland Atkinson show, Constipated Adder, a tale about a
constipated mathematician who worked it out with a pencil,
and I have need of a stunted double. Will ya?
It is my wish to see that a dead gorilla from Cincinnati and a dead
It is my wish to see that a dead gorilla from Cincinnati and a dead
lion from Africa will win the American presidential election. My
late husband is recruiting in his cemetery for votes that would
otherwise go to hellary.
I will send you full details as soon as I see what some jerk and
I will send you full details as soon as I see what some jerk and
freak in Colorado does to my email.
Mrs. Marilyn Graham
Mrs. Marilyn Graham
Only an ex-friend and a couple of others will get that last entry on the "jerk and freak in Colorado"...'cuz I heard no mores from Mrs Graham. Guess the green hellary was too much...
Labels: dying scam, editing scammers for to annoy them, making fun of hateful ex-friends with their own words, Marilyn Graham scam
1 Comments:
I had trouble making sense of your rewrite so I'm guessing this person will be at a total loss. Yes hellery is way too much. Doesn't even matter if she's green.
Have a fabulous day Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ☺
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home