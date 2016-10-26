My name is James Horlicker Heer; I am a traitor, a loser, a gooser, and I'm a flivver. I have tried being a trader, an auditor, an mentos, an incestment Manager, a Logistics Expert with 'x' being the unknowd factor and spert being a drip of water under pressure. In snort, I is a primate Business gender neutral of dubious monkeycedence. I stay in London, UK. I contact you on accounta cuz my handlers in the fly infested internet café in Lagos demands it. And on accounta cuz I wants relationship with your twat waffle iron.



There is a certain amount of money that belongs to me. I think it's a buck one eighty or some pithily insignificant amount. I intend to take the money out of the Germany that it got putted into once ago, to another location like a Switzerland, Uganda, Ubangee, Ungabunga or Uranus, which ever is reachable firstest, and bring back the money on a later date when maybe it now worth a buck two eighty or so for my own personal use. I made this money in the course of artificially inseminating door knobs in Liechtenstein while listening to a Beatles record backward, and the results were like a hellary crimepaign rally.



When I discovered these backward lyrics -- devil bunnies, devil bunnies, I snort the banana, bang your dong, get along, dawgie -- I discussed the issue with the witch doctor what told me what to do...oo ee oo ah ah, wing wang willa willa bing bang.



I has no f**king idea what that means. Do you, frontward or slideways?



In the course of designing dust covers for wombats, the monkey not herein described has been floating in zero gravity and crapping all over the place in such a manure as to make the changing of zero gravity in that immediate area very likely messy once it stops zero gravitizing. The Company's Accountant General has been a source of meth and crack for me over 25 years. It shows as this email depricks.



You may now understand why you need to run screaming the other way and not have no more speaks with me. I am I said...I wet my bed. But someone is needed to take my monkey safely out of Germany before it spreads gravity defying sh*t all over the place, fouling infrastructural projects, real estate investment or trade etc.



We do not require any complicated paperwork or lawyer agreements etc because we don't gots no toilet paper to use or loot in this place. Our agreement would be between an odd assortment of bereaved douche nozzles that meet once a month at a pot shop to quality test brownies and blow bubbles in bongs. You do not have to tell your antecedence whomsoever you believe them to be, whether hairy fungerer or cosmic muffins, the details being given in respect of these things which only the lonely would know. All we require from you is your collection of inflatable Julie Haggerty dolls that are giving Otto Pilot a knob job at 33 psi. And don't call her Shirley.



With all these in place, the world will be made safe from AlGore. This isn't a risky operation unless his man-bear-pig gets loose or monkey laundering gets out of control in the spin cycle. Its just a simple opportunity which we intend to exploit using an absolute stranger to the utmost of use.



Let me know if this is something you would like to be a part of. If you have any questions, kindly f**k off and die, just like the hellary crimepaign team tells debate fauxderators before they totally cave to her.



Thanks for your time. Does anyone know what time it is? Does anyone really care about time? If so I can't imagine why...we've all got time enough to fart.



Regards,

James Heer Kitty Kitty.

After receiving this, it would appear that James had a question or two:





Forward or backward, many scammer emails probably sound no different than Bill the Cat's tongue bwonger.My latest scammer isn't sure what hit his email, but he was fool enough to inquire about it.First, his ploy:Had he worded it "exploiting an absolute stranger", it might have achieved a level of honesty hellary will never be able to match.I had my pet rock, Seymour, read back the entire email backward, to seek any possible demonic hidden meanings therein; even teh Gooble translator wouldn't touch what Seymour was babbling."!tfffffffffffffffhp hO"He still is.Nonetheless, the theme was set and the edit went ahead thus:What this is, Poodle Lips, is a respond to your unsolicited excrement email sandwich without a side of flies. It IS what I send on your both halves to a whole zero gravity monkey crap load of your pekinese and collies. You'll be happy to know that no where in your original email did I find backward Beatles lyrics depicting demonic bunnies and banana snorters. This should be of great comfort to your fallen bowels. You do want to keep them off the ground; army ants like munching on bowels.That was apparently all the explanation wanted Heer ;-)