Why is a desk sending this, and not the person that sits behind the desk? Inquiring minds want to know.

The desk himself is speaking,so comply with your details.

A trial, eh? Ya mean like a Law & Order trial?

I'll take Angie Harmon for a thousand, Alex.

I think I understand you're not going to try me with Angie. F***. So, am I forwarding my 'details' to a piece of office furniture or a person? Believe it or not, it will make a difference in the outcome.

Any regular visitors to this blog have to find themselves wondering if these posted conversations really take place.Probably not among people who have far better things to do and time to spend on better and finer things.But me? Eh...I have nothing and no one better on which to spend my time than this abject nonsense.Which makes possible, in my pathetic world, these actual conversations.Of course, it takes two to have such ridiculous conversations. And I frequently find online email scammers just ridiculous enough to indulge myself with.Even my pet rocks get lucky on occasion.But this one belongs strictly to my character. And here's how it began, with an alleged email from Access Bank PLC:...and it all goes downhill from here:Why are desks in Nigeria smarter than the persons that sit behind them?Nothing like a piece of furniture that thinks it's a smart ass. I don't conduct business with office furniture, especially when that furniture is smarter than the person sitting behind it.And what, pray tell, is your 'word'? Or that of your 'desk'? Do you both have the same 'word'?As my attorney of note, Angie Baby told me not to violate my constitutional rights to self-gratification, though with her, I'd violate anything fun.Is this you speaking, or the desk? I can see a piece of office furniture not being turned on by Angie Harmon, but unless you're gay or an octosexual orthopod, you simply could NOT but be swept away in the oceans of her eyes.If Angie is any part of things here, absolutely NOTHING is wrong. Even your desk should have a woody from this.(and I included this picture in the reply)Since neither you nor your desk look like Angie, I'm guessing the business at hand is probably not yours. But y'all can come on back if you ever want to try again...'cuz I told you once you summa na bitch that she's the best that's ever been!(..with a sorta apology to Charley Daniels)That was good for one last pithy salvo:So I did:No more here. That was easy. Your desk should have made this that easy to begin with.So it was never clearly determined if I was being contacted by a person or piece of office furniture of this alleged bank in Nigeria. But I did determine that Angie Harmon moves me far moreso than either person or desk in Scamland.