Not such a happy boxing day for your desk as it turns out.

I don't send money to a desk. Particularly one in Benin.

How do you mean? Where do you send money to?

If I send money on any online deal, it's to a real person, and not their office furniture.

What do YOU send money to, a tree stump? I still don't understand what you mean. It's all about the animated versus inanimate objects that claim to send texts.

Yours did. Revisit your initial email and see what it done. ...now comes the butt hurt: You are very stupid. Please don't bother replying this message. BYE You had to keep asking what I meant and I'm the stupid one?

LOL...a tree stump is your intellectual better. And yes...I did bother replying to this message...just 'cuz it'll piss you off. ...and, the butt hurt intensifies: GO TO HELL. Send me the directions to get there, what with you being the expert on the place and all. Our president just sent an Iranian genital there, so you won't be lonely on arrival. SHUT UP!!!!! That's not something I learned to do when dealing with babbling office furniture from a Third World sh*thole like Benin. Perhaps you should educate yourself so that your desk doesn't have to send all your badly-written emails for you. Whaddaya say? ...and comes the last of the butt hurt: F*** U!!! Obviously, your sex education there is even worse than your emails are. Dr. Ruth has a book for dummies that's tailor-made for you. Go get and read it before you try to back-end a rhino. ...and that was how his lack of comprehension ended. I pity his desk.



Here's a lesson in how quickly a lack of comprehension by a scammer can lead to...a butt-hurt scammer:Anything that starts with "From the desk of" gets prompt action h'yar: