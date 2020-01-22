Lack of Comprehension Doesn't Pay
From The Desk Of Barrister Michael Dempsey
Crake de Sousa 41 Blvd Du Mongol Cotonou Benin.
Dempsey& sons Chambers, Attorney At Law, High Court Of Justice
Cotonou, Benin Republic West Africa States.
Email: heidijr1969@gmail.com
Phone: +229 64131475
Attention dear:
Thanks for contacting us,
This is Michael Dempsey ESQ and I have received your email in regards
to your ATM package that was deposited here under my care by the FBI
Monitoring Team, parcel Registration Number is ( ATM-00384).
However, the amount involved for the delivery of your ATM package to
your address is US$150.00 only and the money is to be send down here
through Western Union or Money Gram, RIA with our accountant details
below.
Note, your package will be at your doorstep through a courier delivery
agent with your information which has been given to us by the FBI,
Certainly this parcel will get to your house under 48 hours of
receiving the fee because the delivery will be an over night express &
blue print with either DHL or FedEx.
Kindly hurry and send down the US$150.00 via Western Union or Money
Gram nearly office using our cashier's details below:
Receiver's name: JOE KANU
Country: Benin Republic
City: Cotonou
MTCN Number#:
Finally: Kindly provide us back the Western Union/ MTCN Number or
receipt as soon as you have sent the US$150.00 Because as soon as the
fee is confirmed, I will go and register the Tramcar to dispatch your
address immediately and i shall provide you with the tracking
details/# for you to be monitoring the movement of the package while
on transit so as to ensure that it's coming to you for sure.
Remember that the US$150.00 requested is for courier company's VAT &
delivery charge, please be informed that all other necessary
paperwork/documents/charges has been tendered by the depositor.
Endeavor to Reply via my official email address: heidijr1969@gmail.com
or call me @ +229 64131475 if you have any question.
I will be waiting and looking forward to hearing back from you ASAP
together with your payment details once the $150.00 has been sent.
Thanking you in advance
Sincere regards
Michael Dempsey ESQ
Dempsey & sons Chambers
Anything that starts with "From the desk of" gets prompt action h'yar:
Not such a happy boxing day for your desk as it turns out.
I don't send money to a desk. Particularly one in Benin.
How do you mean? Where do you send money to?
If I send money on any online deal, it's to a real person, and not their office furniture.
What do YOU send money to, a tree stump?
I still don't understand what you mean.
It's all about the animated versus inanimate objects that claim to send texts.
Yours did. Revisit your initial email and see what it done.
...now comes the butt hurt:
You are very stupid. Please don't bother replying this message. BYE
You had to keep asking what I meant and I'm the stupid one?
LOL...a tree stump is your intellectual better.
And yes...I did bother replying to this message...just 'cuz it'll piss you off.
...and, the butt hurt intensifies:
GO TO HELL.
Send me the directions to get there, what with you being the expert on the place and all. Our president just sent an Iranian genital there, so you won't be lonely on arrival.
SHUT UP!!!!!
That's not something I learned to do when dealing with babbling office furniture from a Third World sh*thole like Benin. Perhaps you should educate yourself so that your desk doesn't have to send all your badly-written emails for you. Whaddaya say?
...and comes the last of the butt hurt:
F*** U!!!
Obviously, your sex education there is even worse than your emails are. Dr. Ruth has a book for dummies that's tailor-made for you. Go get and read it before you try to back-end a rhino.
...and that was how his lack of comprehension ended. I pity his desk.
Worse, worse and even more worse was those last responses to you. Well done.
Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. 😎
