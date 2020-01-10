Attention Beneficerary:

In fight against regulating corruption on and offline in the Banking system and in pursuit to effectively skewer a good relationship with foreigners of dubious antecedence by the President of the Nigerian ACOWSASS Confounderation, we h'yah in Nigeria wish to inform you all th'yah in the US of A that every files and reports concerning international payment of all the foreign beneficeraries was brung to my office by way of a carrier pterodactyl trained in diplomatic courierdom by the U.S Department of States and U.S Department of Aviary WTF.

I must confess that i experienced severe sphincter spasms after seeing you had not as yet been had by us; it was a national slap and a disgrace to this Country after noticing that you haven't paid for all the fee to receive a totally bogus fund. This is clearly not acceptable to us at ACOWSASS and the Petrifiedforest National Bank. No siree nada. This you must correct amundo at once and with dispatch.

The U.S Department of States, being about as useful as a cactus dildo, and U.S Department of Aviary WTF has approved the dispatch of one of their highly neurotic, minimally-trained courier pterodactyls in your name which shall be transfer to us your liver if you do not render unto it a payment of not less than $1.98 USD in the form of bit and bent coins -- which the pterodactyl can do with comparative ease -- immediately that it arrives on your premises. We also highly suggest you have a sheep, pig or cow ready to throw it when it arrives, so it doesn't wolf you down immediately.





By doing this, don't expect us to create an online bank in your name and you will transfer your fund by yourself through our online to your bank account; at Petrifiedforest National Bank, we don't operate that way. Hell, we barely operate at all. Last week we were the International Gender Neutral Bank of Fawg, UnLtd, and we never quite mastered that. We chose to transfer nothing of substance to you via our courier pterodactyl so that no Agency will attempt to stop it. Even military drones give our courier pterodactyls a wide berth in the air. And wisely so.





Sir, you shall be looking for this angry boid of courierdom within 3 working day, if you comply with our instructions and adhere to our directives. And you is one gullible sack of inert crap iffen you do.

Get back to us with your information as listed below.



Your Full Name:

Address:

Phone number:

Age and Occupation:

Next of Kin:

Scan Copy of your identification (that's scan a copy, not scam copy; leave the latter to us).

Thank you for your total lack of basic understanding and blissfully unawares cooperation as we wait to read from you soonest if not soonerer.



Digestive maladies,

Dr. David Morgan,

Foreign Twat Waffle Reconciler,

Petrifiedforest National Bank.

The originating scammer -- assuming that he/she/55 other gender options -- decided that a follow up wasn't in order.