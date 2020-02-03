designation is supposed to be after seeing my new title. I never got

the memo about when that changed. Can anybody tell me? Asking

for a friend. None of those morons at the dem debate last night was

able to answer how a fauxIndian can promise everything free without

earning her name Lieawatha.



After my investigation, i found that the Eunuchversity of Kaliforlornia,

Berkeley crybabies safe zone, has an area cordoned off for gender

confused eunuchs like myself wherein one can seek help to come

up with a new gender pronoun.

I need to find one, since my Alexa

doesn't understand me when I try to use WTF as my new gender

pronoun. For that matter, why is Alexa a female? It's a mechanical

device with AI, no genitals and sometimes resembles a dildo. Mebbe

Amazon.com can fix that with upcoming models.





Siri has the same problem. Might it not have been a problem if

someone had fed Wheaties to either? After seeing what Wheaties

did to Bruce Jenner, never mind.





Please i want you to wipe away your tears now -- you should never

be laughing at me as hard as you are -- and give me your trust

by deleting all contacts and communications with any office,

orifice or AI-bearing device that lacks genitals and answers to the

simplest of questions about how department store mannequins

achieve self-gratification. I'd like to see one Alexa or Siri that

answers that without an artificial face palm.





I António Guterres the EN Suckretary Genital is emailing you to

answer me these things soonest. Once you have answered me

in a manure that I can make some degree of use of, i will start

the process on how you will receive succor from a sh*t house

wombat, displaced by Antifa riots in Portland:



Your Name......

Your Address.....

Your Phone Number.......

Your Age......

Your Occupation.......



Awaiting for your response so that i will find further ways, means

and questions to totally f**k with my Alexa device.



Regards

António Guterres

EN Suckretary Genital

The originating scammer saw no point in following up after receiving that edit as a reply.

Amazon.com may have just put my character and pet rocks on a "don't gitta buy Alexa" list, however.

Amazon's Alexa didn't get the memo.Nor probably did anyone else on the operational end of Scam Land.But a few of them are now.It all starts with this:A faked email from a useless international arrganization that fails to impress. Who'd a thunk it?My pet rocks and scambaiting character, among others.My one pet rock, Seymour, has always had a peculiar fear and fascination with artificial intelligence devices like Amazon's Alexa. He wanted me to get him one for Christmas, but after I convinced him that Alexa would be reporting him to the DNC on a regular basis, he changed his usually -set in stone- mind.But he didn't forget the exchange when it came to edit-time:From the orifice of the Eunuched Nations Suckretary GenitalAddress: 760 United Nations Plaza New York, NY 10017 USAAttention.This is to inform you that i have been wondering what my gender