Get a load of this email from the Saudi Environmental Society:
SAUDI ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIETY (SENS)
JEDDAH'.
HOME PAGE = www.sens.org.sa
FROM THE SAUDI ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIETY (SENS)
ATTENTION:
You have been selected as one of the recipient for this year during the celebration of world environmental day which entitle you to a cash donation of $1,000,000.00 ( One Million United State Dollars ) from the donation board of Saudi environmental society. (SENS).
The Saudi environmental society in conjunction with other environmental organizations world wide is working on creating sustainable developmental programs. In addition to working on developing the voluntary action by creating a broad base of volunteers and to contribute in strengthening the role of the private sector to serve the environmental issues in the areas of environmental protection and conservation of natural resources and wildlife.
Since environmental issues are worldwide problems, and knowing that environmental problems in one region also affects other regions of the world, The Saudi environmental society, ably headed by His Royal Highness Prince Turki Abdul-Aziz, approve the sum of $1,000,000.00 (One Million United State Dollars) to be given to few selected persons in all regions of the world who are willing to work towards the protection of the environment in which they are domiciled. Therefore it is only persons who are concern about the environment that should claim this grant.
The sums are release to selected persons in all regions of the world. Persons so selected, must be willing to use the grant for the purpose for which the grant was given which is principally to improve the ecosystem in his/her place of domicile by to bring together like minded persons in ones region to create climatic and environmental awareness among the populace about issues which are threatening the environment. The utilization of the funds should be judiciously deployed.
Since you have been selected amongst others, you should contact the Saudi Environmental society international donation center in London with your data and all necessary information for the transfer of the grant to you via the email address stated herein. Note that this is a grant and therefore it should be use only for the purpose for which it was meant for. Briefly in one sentence, what are the environmental challenges facing your community?
Board of directors
Turki bin Nasser, President of Saudi Environment Society,
Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Hamid Abu Znadh, vice President
Dr. Faisal Hamzah Abu Rdeif, Secretary.
Dr. Osama Abdullah Kokandi, Treasurer.
Dr. Saleh Mohammed Bin Laden, Board Member
Professor. Tariq Abdul Hadi Taher, Board Member
Dr. Saied Fathi Khaweli, Board Member
Engineer Adel Salem Badeeb, Board Member
Dr. Majeda Abu Ras, Board Member
CONTACT INTERNATIONAL FUNDS DISBURSEMENT CENTER ENGLAND:
Office Address
2rd Floor
Ibex House
42-47 Minories
London EC3N 1DY ( UK )
Contact Person : A Hassan
Email: saudi.environment@protonmail.ch
Ol' Teen brat from Norway would be thrilled to see other people running a scam like hers.
However, my editing gone wild pet rock Seymour, knows a thing or two about the environment. And he penned this edit to help the Saudis and Greta out:
From: Saudi Environmental <info.sens.grant@gmail.com>
Sent: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 11:37 AM
Subject: Saudi Environmental Society Where The Environment...Generally Tends To Suck
SAUDI ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIETY (SENS)
JEDDAH'.
FROM THE SAUDI ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIETY (SENS)
ATTENTION:
Welcome to the Saudi Environmental Society. You have been selected as one of our annual recruits to join this banal society. It will curious you to know that your name was selected from dozens of those scratched into the back of a tree in the jungle near Lagos, Nigeria, by our Selection Committee of Saudi environmental society. (SENS).
JEDDAH'.
FROM THE SAUDI ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIETY (SENS)
ATTENTION:
Welcome to the Saudi Environmental Society. You have been selected as one of our annual recruits to join this banal society. It will curious you to know that your name was selected from dozens of those scratched into the back of a tree in the jungle near Lagos, Nigeria, by our Selection Committee of Saudi environmental society. (SENS).
The Saudi environmental society in Saudi Arabia, aka the House of Saud, is located in...wait for it....waaaaaaaait for it...Saudi Arabia. From space, we look like an upside down and fatter version of Mississippi. We are sometimes called the World's biggest cat box, what with all the sand we have here. And of course, we have one of the world's biggest reserves of dinosaur leftovers, sometimes referred to as oil. Once we empty all the oil reserves from the wells beneath all that sand, we 'spect all the sand will collapse, and we'll be the House of Sunk. But that's for later. Just now, consider that the environment in Saudi Arabia is...well...it's f**king hot. Dry. Arid. People fart dust here. So do camels.
Kinda hard to tell us from Mars in pictures.
Now, some 16 year old Norwegian "how dared us" over our oil production, so we're going through the motions of looking like we're working in conjunction with other environmental organizations world wide is working on creating sustainable developmental programs. In reality, fuck that. We're pumping oil like a teenage boy is pumping a teenage girl in the back seat of a Ford at a drive-in theatre. Greta can just pound sand....and we have plenty she can pound.
Since environmental issues are worldwide problems to basement-dwelling, under-educated leftist brats in Norway, the DNC and amongst the dumbest of Antifa rioters, the Saudi environmental society, ineptly headed by His Royal Highness Prince Turkey Fulla Stuffing, approve this message be sent out to One Million United States email addresses to be given to few selected persons in all regions of the world who are willing to work towards stuffing a sock in the yap of that Norwegian brat and her useless peers wherever they are domiciled. Therefore it is only persons as dumb as or dumber than Greta that should claim this grant.
Persons so selected, must be willing to lower their IQ and debase themselves for the purpose for which the UN and the Left had in mind: to lower the intellect of anyone they can to undermine decent, civil society. They seek to do this by finding people stupid as or stupider than Greta, and then by to bring together like minded persons in ones region to create climatic and environmental panic like AOC does with her "the sky is falling in 10-12 years" spiel. Just because AlGore is a demonstrated moron doesn't mean that more like him can't be created via cnn and ms13nbc, two of the mind-numbingest collections of nincompoops on this or any other planet in the universe.
Since you have been selected amongst others, you should thank whoever ratted you out to us as being as intellectually astute as a door knob, and contact the Saudi Environmental society international center in London with your data and all necessary information, so's we can know you're truly as stupid or stupider than Greta. Or maligNANCY Pelosi. Or the entire DNC. CNN. MS13NBC. The House Unintelligence and Lack of Judiciary Crimemittees.
Briefly in one sentence, if a sheep is a ram and a donkey is an ass, why is a ram in the ass a goose?
Board of directums
Turkey bin Basted, President of Saudi Environment Society,
Dr. Abdul Achmed Ackphooey Ack Ack Abu Gesundheit, vice President
Dr. Faisal Hamsalad Abu Fallopian, Secretary.
Dr. Osama Barry Soetero Obola, Treasurer.
Dr. What's Left Of Osama Bin Laden, Board Member
Professor. Tariq Twatwaffle Hadi Taher, Board Member
Dr. Saied Fungoo Khaweli, Board Member
Engineer Colonel Saito, Bridge Over the River Kwai, Board Member
Dr. Majeda Snorkum Azimuth Rack Ack Jones, Board Member
CONTACT INTERNATIONAL CENTER ENGLAND:
Office Address
2rd Floor
Ibex House
42-47 Minories
London EC3N 1DY ( UK )
Contact Person : A Hassan
Email: saudi.environment@protonmail.ch
Seymour didn't get anything back from the House of Saud, but Element (my other editing gone wild pet rock) claims that she heard from Greta with one of her "how DARE you?" responses.
I asked how Element "dared".
We are all on the same page about politics. Bunch of idiots running this country and I'm not talking about the best president in my lifetime.
Have a fabulous weekend, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. 😎
