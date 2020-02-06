What Kind of Centre?
Have you ever heard of the St. Ethelburga Centre for Reconciliation and Peace, located in London, UK?
Neither had I.
But now, thanks to scammers, we have:
St Ethelburga's Centre for Reconciliation and Peace
Address: 78 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AG, UK
Phone: +44 120 423 4528
Email:center4peace2000@gmail.com
Dear Beneficiary,
The attention of this Humanitarian Center has been drawn to issues
of deceit and lack of human respect melted out to beneficiaries
trying to make claim of their funds {Lottery wining, Inheritance
Payment and contract award completed} from several countries
specially Africa regions for many years now.
Due to several reports/complains from beneficiaries due to the way
they have been treated and even after so much expenses yet they are
unable to receive their funds from this governments and agencies
in charge of the payment. This Center for Reconciliation and Peace
has taken it upon itself to ensure that all persons, companies or
entities are treated with respect and receive what is rightfully
theirs.
After representative deliberation, we have received a long list of
beneficiaries due to be paid an accrued interest of US$2.8M. This
was approved to ensure that persons, companies and entities that
have made so many expenses in the past use this approved sum of
US$2.8M to recover from expenses in the recent past before their
principal sum is approved for payment.
I am happy to inform you that your name appears on this list and
we need you as a beneficiary to reconfirm the following details to
enable us work with you directly for the release of US$2.8M to you.
1, Your Full Names, 2. Your Full Address,
3. Your direct phone number,
4, a copy of your identification if possible.
This will enable us work with you in all honesty and ensure that
your current situation is lifted because of several expenses you
have made in the past that made you lose money to criminals and
scammers. As a Reconciliation and Peace center, we assure you that
you will be treated with all honesty and transparent payment process.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Yours Faithfully,
Mr. Carlos N. Banks
St Ethelburga's Centre for Reconciliation and Peace
I have no doubt that they do look forward to hearing from someone. I'm just not so sure that they were looking forward to hearing from my pet rock, Element, after this edit:
From: St Ethelburga's Centre for Reconciliation With Sex-Crazed Weasels <center4peace@notice.org>
Sent: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 11:33 PM
Subject: Your Reconciliation With Sex-Crazed Weasels
Phone: +44 120 423 4528
Email:center4peace2000@gmail.com
Don't Assume That All Is As It Appears,
The attention of this horknanimous Center has been drawn to issues
of deceit and lack of human respect melted out to the Benadryl-addicted
trying to make claim of their senses after less than five minutes exposure
to cnn and ms13nbc for many years now.
It's not even that long trying to listen to anything from MaligNANCY
Pelosi.
This Center for Reconciliation with sex-crazed weasels
has taken it upon itself to ensure that anyone that thinks
there are 58 genders, complete with accompanying pronouns,
are treated with electro-shocks and mind-bending hallucinogens
that help make them good democraps.
After representative deliberation, we have received a long list of
persons not yet violated by sex-crazed weasels. This list was
approved to ensure that persons, companies and entities that
have long abandoned common sense, have a place to go and
be molested in a manure that only democraps can appreciate.
I am happy to inform you that your name appears on this list and
we need you soonest because we showd your picture to a room
full of sex-crazed weasels, and their reaction was everything one
would expect at an Antifa riot in Portland. So send us:
1, Your Full Names, 2. Your Full Address,
3. Your direct phone number,
4, a copy of your identification if possible.
This will enable us to prep the weasels for your coming and
their breathing hard, which in the end will alter your current
situation in a manure that makes you willing to vote for even
Lieawatha, if the weasels tell you she's 1/1024th electable.
As a Reconciliation center for sex-crazed weasels, we assure you that
you will be treated with all the disrespect Antifa and the DNC is
getting ever more knowd for.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Gender-neutralized and non-binaried Mizz Carlos N. Banks
St Ethelburga's Centre for Reconciliation with Sex-Crazed Weasels
So far, no replies from any of the named/pictured degenerates. Not even from the Clintons, for having made fun of sex-crazed weasels...like Bill.
