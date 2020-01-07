







2020 gonna be very interesting, indeed.

Yup.First, the darling of the left and his inept Benghazi performance.Second, the focal point of leftist hate, and his much more recent performance, nailing a top Iranian terrorist after an attack at the US Embassy in Baghdad.Here it is another way:Of course the left is upset. They usually are when Americans win.Of course, the left would hate ANYONE that beat their corrupt queen:..and after endless 'excuses why she lost' tours that failed to grasp the single biggest reason she lost -- she was terrible -- Hellary still doesn't get it. But the cat does:So while the left continues to look to be the maligNANCY that they have become:The country continues to survive because the left lost in 2016, and is busy cementing a 2020 win for the person they hate as insanely as possible, and as much as they hate America itself.