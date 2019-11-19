We introduce South African Fraud Propagation Services (SAFPS) to you, with sole objective of spreading cyber-crime, Internet fraud, scams and money laundering in Africa, America and London (United Kingdom). It's what we do. It's all we're about. Spread it like a cheap whore's legs!



Since 2004 that the commission was founded we have succeeded in propagating and profiting from over 7,500 in Africa, China, Malaysia, United States and UK and while over 6000 fraudsters are at various stage of income re-distribution. We have been able to spread the loss of millions of dollars by foreigners via deception with an empty promise of certain percentages in their letters requesting help to move certain funds and demanding money from their victims.



However the African and International Crime Supporting Commission-UN (AICSC) recently recorded over $422 Billion Dollars (Four Hundred and Twenty two Billion Dollars) being spread from those that need scamming to those doing the scamming. Yay for us!



We write you at this time as our investigations shows you are not yet a victim of this crime and In line with our objective to help make you a victim through cyber-fraud, this is to inform you that the "government" (*snicker laugh titter ROAR*) have approved the sum of Five Million Five Hundred Thousand United States Dollars (US $5,500,000.00) that you need to be stupid enough to believe will be paid to you for a reasonable fee....



Kindly note, you may need to know that your payment of Five Million Five Hundred Thousand United states Dollars (US$5,500,000.00) will be paid when unicorns outnumber domestic cattle in the USA by way of an ATM CARD which only works in zero gravity at two ATMs located on Uranus. Please find below other recent beneficiaries who got their international ATM Card successfully: *listen to the Jeopardy Theme while you search in vain for those names*



How to Claim a Refund you'll never get: Fill in details of the following and send to the "bank" *insert rolled eyes emoji here* below,



Your Name:

Your Mailing address (Not P.O Box Please)

Your Direct Mobile Number:

Occupation:

Age:



BANK: ABSCONDS WID EVER'THANG BANK PLY.

OFFICE ADDRESS: 7th Floor ABSCONDS WID EVER'THANG Towers West 15 Troye Street Johannesburg 2001.

CONTACT PERSON: Mr.James Booga Wooga Nwangi ("Director"...*insert more rolling eye emojis*)

EMAIL: mrjamesnwangi@mail2consultant.com



Regards

Mr.Clifford Mohlaloga

Executive Chairtwot

South African Fraud Propagation Services (SAFPS) The scammer(s) figured out in short order that this template wasn't going to reap any harvest here. The DNC still hasn't.