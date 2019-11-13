Eunuchs United..Sorta
The originating scammer...nawp.
Here's what the latest idjit tried to sell as a legitimate email:
Dear Email Owner,
The United Nations in affiliation with World Bank have agreed to compensate your email and few others with the sum of USD1.5M each. Contact Mrs. Onari Duke with your code:U.N.C.C/UBA/2019XCH1986/10 for more information.
Card Issuance Bank: UBA Group
Contact Name: Mrs. Onari Duke
Email: unccclaims.onariduke@gmail.com
Yours Faithfully,
Mark Lowcock
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
I was amused that the originating scammer used the initial address of some media sort in the UK, before posting the one in the body of the scam to reply to.
I sure hope that UK media dork is pleased.
My pet rock, Seymour, was unavailable to editing duties, so his pal Element -- my elephant-looking pet rock -- was happy to step up and apply his two cents to the edit:
From: E/N-org <Joe.Mclean@virginmedia.co.uk>
Sent: Sunday, October 20, 2019 12:33 AM
Subject: Eunuched Nations Office for the Coordination of Reptilians Having Affairs
Dear Email Owner,
Aren't you one sorry shortness of breath that you opened THIS email this morning? Ph**king 'A right you should be.
Aren't you one sorry shortness of breath that you opened THIS email this morning? Ph**king 'A right you should be.
The Eunuched Nations in affiliation with assordid entities we might cite here that suck every bit as bad as we do have agreed to send this totally abject crap of an email to your email and few others with the promised sum of USD1.5M each. In actuality...five of you will get USD one dollar, and the rest will get a certificate authorizing them one proctology exam by an emu that has no idea what it's been contracted to do. And won't do it well.
Contact Mrs. Onari What The Duck Duke with your code: ENCC/UBA/OMG/WTF2019XCH1986/10 for more pathetic, useless information that makes us laugh to think of you scrambling around to get this sent, thinking it's worth potentially a USD single dollar bill.
Door knobs are smarter than you. And are at least two authentic uses ahead of you, especially if you're a moronic democrap.
Card Issuance Bank: None Real Banks Would Take It
Contact Name: Mrs. Onari What The Duck Duke
Email: unccclaims.onariduke@gmail.com
You won't get anything in reply that's remotely useful to you; just more of this kind of ca-ca. That's what we of the Eunuched Nations do. Just like our pals at the equally useless Democrap National Crimemittee.
Card Issuance Bank: None Real Banks Would Take It
Contact Name: Mrs. Onari What The Duck Duke
Email: unccclaims.onariduke@gmail.com
You won't get anything in reply that's remotely useful to you; just more of this kind of ca-ca. That's what we of the Eunuched Nations do. Just like our pals at the equally useless Democrap National Crimemittee.
Mark Nocock
Non-binary gender neutral eunuch coordinator and former Ken doll sick of Barbie's and NOW's crap,
Eunuched Nations Office for the Coordination of Reptilians Having Affairs
Eunuched Nations Office for the Coordination of Reptilians Having Affairs
"..if you didn't see one thing in here about reptilians having affairs, you haven't talked to Bill Clinton lately.."
Element was disappointed that the originating scammer had no follow-up questions...or anything else to inquire about.
He is wondering if this will get him on a future 'Future Suicided Friends of Bill 'n Hellary' list...
Labels: Another UN email scam, editing email scams for fun and liberal and scammer annoyance, Element the second 'editing gone wild' pet rock
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home