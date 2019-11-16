My pet rock, Seymour, was tied up with another edit, so he left this one to Element to attend to. And since we all know that elements never forget....:

FACEPLANT ONLINE INTERNATIONAL LOTTERY

FROM: THE DESK OF THE PRESIDENT.

INTERNATIONAL PROMOTIONS/PRIZE AWARD.

BATCH NUMBER: FP-0281/544

SERIAL NUMBER: 99352748-2019

TICKET NUMBER: WTF-172-60

CATEGORY: ADAMSCHIFFED CLUSTERF**K'D



The entire Faceplant team are very meth'd up while informing you that your name appeared on the US HOUSE OF REPREHENSIBLE DEMOCRAPS INTERNATIONAL SCAM and we are giving you a subpoena to testify during our impearment hearings to a talking points thing that will have you implicate the president in being a bad person. You must do this because everything else we've concocted and tried has blowd up in our fouled faces.







Your name was selected in a raffle that was throwd together by the desperate lowlifes of the DNC in conjunction with cnn who don't like the fun you've made of them being as bad as they truly are. You are required to come here and testify that you overheard the president promise the Ukraine a shipment of ice-cream crapping unicorns if they would provide proof of all the democraps that have connections in Ukraine oil and gas interests, which pretty much covers top House dems, a current and former dem running for president, and a couple of rinos we've sucked into our deep state miasma. So we need your fast response so that we can proceed with the inquiry before people smarter than us -- which is the majority of Americans -- figure out just how crooked and corrupt Schiff, Bela Pelosi and the rest really are.







Your name was selected by Mr Mark Zuckerberg the CEO of Faceplant (Founder & Chief Executive Officer) after he had words with Lieawatha and the dumbest tree stump in the dem party, aoc. Plus we heard that the president might consider your name as a future Burrito Supreme Court justice, wherein we need time to find someone that will say you behaved inappropriately to them 36-40 years ago, when you asked for their phone number. NOW -- our other dawg imitations -- demand that we do this. It doesn't matter if we have to pay someone to make the claim like we did with Kavanaugh; it's the ludicrousness of the charge that matters to us in our swamp of corruption.







We would have considered using someone else if we weren't pissed at you for not voting for our broom-rider of choice in 2016; how could you DO that??? Do you know how many 'suicides' have occurred because she lost??? And that any of us could be next on her 'staged suicides' list???







We are the entitled. We are the elite. We were put on Earth by a Coke bottle inadvertently deified in the African bush in a movie to be the ruling class. We are also full of inert shit, but we can overlook that once we have the powah. The authoritah. Without us, climate change will be a cyclical thing that no one will worry about and truth be told, wouldn't have to, but we need it as a means to an end...that end being our getting total powah over you meaningless serfs.







We are democraps...that is what we believe and we deserve.



So anyway, you are subpoenaed to appear. Don't worry about what to say...we have your statement already writ. You just say it and then go the way of David Hogg...back to useless obscurity. You mean nothing when we don't need you for our own foul ends. We're democraps...that's all we ever were.







Faceplant is the first and ever largest means of taking advantage of the sheeple and useful idiots out there to promote our totalitarian aims. It is NOT to help you to fight off poverty and to maintain a good standard of living; that is reserved for our elites only. That's why Bernie Sanders has three homes, and you rent. Haha.







So you are demanded to contact the gender neutral non-binary octosexual orthopod Thomaseena Charles the Faceplant Coordinator and appointed as your mastah via this email ( facebookonlineinfo01@usa.com ) immediately with the following information about you below:

Full Name:

Residential Address:

Private Mobile Number:

Date Of Birth

Occupation:



As soon as it gets your email with all the information stated above it will tell you on what next to do as regards your appearing before our House crimeittee and receiving of your talking points to spew for cnn and ms13nbc cameras.







Congratulations to you for not as yet winding up on Hellary's pending 'suicides to do' list.



Note: For security reasons and due to not all media being under our heel on this, we demand that you keep this notification strictly from public notice until you has been processed and your testimony falsely verified. This is part of our security protocol to avoid yet another FAIL in our life-long efforts to imcherry a president we only hated after he ran against and beat Hellary.







Attempting to expose us as unscrupulous acts BE WARNED.







FACEPLANT COMPANY

US HOUSE OF REPREHENSIBLES DEMOCRAP PARTY

My two 'editing-gone-wild' pet rocks have the Democrap party pretty well figured out it seems. No replies...even from the original scammers.