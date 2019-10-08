A Medium Xtra Large Psychic FAIL
They've even reached into the psychic realm.
Of course, one call to Ms Cleo would have proven that to anyone 30 years ago.
But my character didn't have to go into antiquity for a psychic medium xtra-large with a side of fries....just to his email:
Labels: editing email scams for fun and liberal and scammer annoyance, psychic email scammers, Seymour the editing gone wild pet rock
1 Comments:
Seymour does a great job doesn't he. Well he's had you to train in properly.
Have a fabulous day, Seymour. My best to your dad and Element. 😎
Post a Comment
<< Home