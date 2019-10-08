Tuesday, October 8, 2019

A Medium Xtra Large Psychic FAIL

Scammers are ever 'where.

They've even reached into the psychic realm. 

Of course, one call to Ms Cleo would have proven that to anyone 30 years ago.

But my character didn't have to go into antiquity for a psychic medium xtra-large with a side of fries....just to his email:


Your Shocking 2019 Horoscope
Now is the perfect time to look!
Knowing your horoscope makes it a breeze to coordinate plans, conduct your business, and strategize your day to day.
Reveal Yours Here

Labels: , ,

posted by Skunkfeathers at 02:00

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

Seymour does a great job doesn't he. Well he's had you to train in properly.

Have a fabulous day, Seymour. My best to your dad and Element. 😎

08 October, 2019 09:27  

Post a Comment

<< Home