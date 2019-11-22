For some, it's all in the belief system being employed that matters.For others -- especially scammers -- it's all about ad hoc hellary hokum.Jeffrey Epstein knows about that.For those neither atheist or agnostic, they might understand where this particular scammer is attempting to come from:My pet rock, Seymour, shied away from editing this one, not wanting to upset the Great Disposer of Events. My other pet rock, Element, went along. That left it to my character, Jack N. Ewehoff, to chance a lightning bolt from above:Which God?A simple question...and it got a simple answer:Which God? Surely you don't think that in this diverse world there is only one according to the DNC and CNN? Do you reference the God of the Bible? Or that exemplified by an empty Coke bottle to an African tribe?Surely you can grasp that there are no absolutes in a world of 57 gender choices? So it stands to reason that the Hindus follow a God. The Buddhists follow and out-of-shape God. The environmentalist whackos follow and scream about a tree stump Gawd. Lest we forget the Wiccans, Hybrids, Huskerdoos, Rafanjarnians, Obliques, Excavationalists, Flat Earthers, Tastes Great vs Less Fillingists, Paper vs Plasticists, Non-Triggered Safe Zoneists, Constipationalists, et alists....so you see, there's a God for everyone, except agnostics who aren't sure and atheists who believe in nothing but the power of a fart in an elevator. So surely you can see why I ask which God? And yes, I called you surely.I will, just as soon as you explain which God sent you to me. If it's a God that I sponsor, He gets a referral fee....from the silence that ensued, I can deduce that it wasn't a God that I had any referral fee agreement with...