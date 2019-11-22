Belief System FAIL
For others -- especially scammers -- it's all about ad hoc hellary hokum.
Jeffrey Epstein knows about that.
For those neither atheist or agnostic, they might understand where this particular scammer is attempting to come from:
Dearly beloved,
It is now up to you: God has a purpose for directing me to contact you to work together in helping the needy ,this is a charity venture inspired by God which will bless you as you go by his ways, i'm donating the sum of $47.5 Million unitedt states Dollars into this charity venture through you and you are to get 20% for your efforts, futher instructions will be given to you once i get your response
Stay Blessed
Scott Colimore
My pet rock, Seymour, shied away from editing this one, not wanting to upset the Great Disposer of Events. My other pet rock, Element, went along. That left it to my character, Jack N. Ewehoff, to chance a lightning bolt from above:
Which God?
A simple question...and it got a simple answer:
What?
Which God? Surely you don't think that in this diverse world there is only one according to the DNC and CNN? Do you reference the God of the Bible? Or that exemplified by an empty Coke bottle to an African tribe?
I am not understand what you mean.
Surely you can grasp that there are no absolutes in a world of 57 gender choices? So it stands to reason that the Hindus follow a God. The Buddhists follow and out-of-shape God. The environmentalist whackos follow and scream about a tree stump Gawd. Lest we forget the Wiccans, Hybrids, Huskerdoos, Rafanjarnians, Obliques, Excavationalists, Flat Earthers, Tastes Great vs Less Fillingists, Paper vs Plasticists, Non-Triggered Safe Zoneists, Constipationalists, et alists....so you see, there's a God for everyone, except agnostics who aren't sure and atheists who believe in nothing but the power of a fart in an elevator. So surely you can see why I ask which God? And yes, I called you surely.
will you help me with this project or not?
I will, just as soon as you explain which God sent you to me. If it's a God that I sponsor, He gets a referral fee.
...from the silence that ensued, I can deduce that it wasn't a God that I had any referral fee agreement with...
Labels: editing email scams for fun and liberal and scammer annoyance, online charity scams, what God's in your wallet
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home