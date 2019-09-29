Things That Scammers Think Suck
This post will be a pretty good reason why.
My pet rock, Seymour, was too prude to go in for this edit.
"Am NOT!!! PHFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!"
Just the same, I'm keeping my pet rock's reputation intact on this one.
Yet another alleged ATM card hacker sends me this h'yar...or should I say, has one of his 'satisfied customers' send me this h'yar:
INSTEAD OF GETTING A LOAN, I GOT SOMETHING NEW Get money directly from an ATM MACHINE
Do you know FRIEDRICH HANS can hack into any ATM machine ALL OVER
THE WORLD with the help
of a programmed ATM CARDS?
Make up you mind before applying, straight deal...
I’m here to talk about Mr FRIEDRICH PROGRAMMED ATM CARDS which
can withdraw money from any
ATM machines around the world. Before now I was very poor and had
no job. I saw so many
testimony on how FRIEDRICH sent them PROGRAMMED ATM CARD and
their life changed for good.
I also gave it a try, behold i received the PROGRAMMED ATM CARDS
and it worked and it
changed my life completely. I am able to withdraw maximum of
$3000 daily. FRIEDRICH said
his doing this for the sake of the poor. You can contact
FRIEDRICH HANS via email
Friedrichhans2001@gmail.com
After my character finished the edit of this one, ol' Friedrich figured out what he had as something new wasn't what he'd planned on:
From: Lisa Hastine <info@cardservice.com>
Sent: Monday, September 2, 2019 11:29 PM
To: jacknjillwentupahillperpendicularly@hotmail.com
Subject: INSTEAD OF GETTING A HOOKER, I GOT SOMETHING NEW
INSTEAD OF GETTING A HOOKER, I GOT SOMETHING NEW
Get sex directly from a vacuum cleaner MACHINE
Do you know FRIEDRICH HANS can train any household vacuum
cleaner into a certified sex provider ALL OVER THE WORLD?
FRIEDRICH HANS has been sucking his whole life, and only
recently decided to make this move into household appliances.
He's planning on adapting roombas to this trend next.
It didn't work so well with blenders and Salad Shooters.
Make up you mind before applying, straight deal...
I’m here to talk about Mr FRIEDRICH PROGRAMMED VACUUM
CLEANERS as SEXUAL AIDS which can cross your eyes from any
venue in the world.
Before now I was very indifferent to my Dirt Devil. Then I learned
what testimony on how FRIEDRICH had done to simple vacuum
cleaners around the world, changing the lives of their perverted
owners for good.
I also gave it a try, behold i received the eye-crossing of a lifetime
with just a few minutes with my now sexually nymphomaniacal
Dirt Devil which changed my life completely. I am able to get my
eyes crossed and my 't's dotted whenever and wherever I choose.
I'm sending my shop vac to Friedrich next. Man, that thing really
sucks, and I can't wait for how he adapts it!!!
FRIEDRICH said he is doing this only because he's poor, ugly, and
his vacuum cleaner doesn't care if he has genital warts or not. If it
can work for him, he knows it can work for ugly people like YOU too.
Even Dr. Ruth Westheimer has endorsed Friedrich's efforts penning
"For das gudt zuck, contact Friedrich!"
You can contact
FRIEDRICH HANS via email
Friedrichhans2001@gmail.com
I'm not entirely surprised that Friedrich didn't elect to respond to this. Meantime my pet rock, Seymour, is denying to all that he knows my character.
