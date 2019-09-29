He's planning on adapting roombas to this trend next.



It didn't work so well with blenders and Salad Shooters.



Make up you mind before applying, straight deal...



I’m here to talk about Mr FRIEDRICH PROGRAMMED VACUUM

CLEANERS as SEXUAL AIDS which can cross your eyes from any

venue in the world.



Before now I was very indifferent to my Dirt Devil. Then I learned

what testimony on how FRIEDRICH had done to simple vacuum

cleaners around the world, changing the lives of their perverted

owners for good.



I also gave it a try, behold i received the eye-crossing of a lifetime

with just a few minutes with my now sexually nymphomaniacal

Dirt Devil which changed my life completely. I am able to get my

eyes crossed and my 't's dotted whenever and wherever I choose.



I'm sending my shop vac to Friedrich next. Man, that thing really

sucks, and I can't wait for how he adapts it!!!

FRIEDRICH said he is doing this only because he's poor, ugly, and

his vacuum cleaner doesn't care if he has genital warts or not. If it

can work for him, he knows it can work for ugly people like YOU too.





Even Dr. Ruth Westheimer has endorsed Friedrich's efforts penning

"For das gudt zuck, contact Friedrich!"





You can contact

FRIEDRICH HANS via email

Friedrichhans2001@gmail.com