Cortez Is A Joke In Nigeria Now, Too
But that's for later.
There are no shortage of Nigerian barristers out there. How do I know this?
I hear from them all. Or rather, my character does.
Here's one that wants to represent me:
I am Barrister Owowa E. Egobia, I am a Human Right lawyer and activist. It is my pleasure to write you concerning this good news,
the Nigeria Anti Fraud Unit arrested one Mr. Prince well Arinze a Fraudster Kingpin. During interrogations
he confessed that he duped you and some many other people of
a lot of money which he used to build many houses, buy landed
properties, cars and shares from companies. It may interest you
to know that the said fraudster will be sued to court for
perpetuated act of fraud, forgery and impersonation. I will put
your name in a suit case against him and stand in as your
attorney. Be informed that you will not pay me anything as i run an
NGO that fight for fraud victims and less privileged. You will not be
charged for consultation fee or mobilization fee. All i need is your
cooperation to get justice prevail. You are to as a matter of urgency
confirm to us your full name, address and mobile phone number to
prepare the case file.
I will awaits your prompt response.
Yours faithfully,
Barrister Owowa E. Egobia
Principal Officer/founder
Owowa law firm and human rights foundations.
529 Denis osankwa road, Asaba
Delta State Nigeria
Isn't that quaint?
The game changes, once the edit's done:
From: Owowa Egobia <cwb.aus001@gmail.com>
Sent: Thursday, May 30, 2019 8:59 PM
Subject: I will awaits your prompt rejection of cow and hot dog farts to save the universe.
--
Attention: Sir/Madam/Gender Neutral Non-binary being,
I am Bannister Owowa E. Egobia and you're not. Being a tepid
follower of Her Nibs, Alexandria Obtuse Context, I am a Gender
Right atturkey and climate frawg actervist of dubious antecedence
and worse credits. I am 175% on broad with Context's alarmism
about the Earth ending in 12 years unless we stop cows from farting
and hot dogs too, NOW. It must be NOW, for without NOW, ugly
feminincompoops will never get dates with cnn story props and
coat racks.
It is my pleasingness to write you concerning this news, the
one and only Nigeria Anti Frawg Eunuch was arrested attempting
to induce a shipment of Ballpark Franks to simultaneously fart and
destroy harbor facilities at the Lagos Port Complex (aka Apapa Quays)
once the effects of the deadly hot dog SBDs were realized at some
future point. During interrogations he confessed that he duped
Obtuse Context, the nippleheaded mayor of NYC and others with
this ridiculous thesis which he used to buy many ranches where
he could raise mega herds of cows to keep up the assault on the
Earth. It may interest you to know that because of him, college
campuses like Berkeley are slated for early cow flatulence immersion
which will cause all the students there to gather in one place, fart,
and the whole campus will implode. We are sure their collective
shrieks to the sky will be heard on Uranus in 8 or 9 years.
That's why Obtuse Context is cuckoo over Caca-Poofs and doesn't
know shit about reality or anything else. Leftist dumbed down
indoctrination has discombobulated her well.
In the meantime, I will be defending Eunuch against charges of
fraud, forgery and selling made up documents to the DNC and
cnn about pretty much everything those two entities are paying
to have made up.
I will be telling you now that regardless of whether the current US
POTUS selects you as a potential Supreme Court justice or not, I
will be listing you as a defendant in a case being brought by a
dozen women who've never met you that will swear on Hellary
Clinton's Russian, GPS and Michael Steele's made-up dossier
that you asked for their phone numbers 36 years ago at a Pizza
Hut in Newark, traumatizing them from the moment at cnn
contacted them about telling this bogus story a couple weeks ago.
It will be fun, I promise.
Be informed that you will not pay me anything as I get multiple
invites to ms13nbc to perpetuate this fraud against you and
ruin any chance you never had to avoid being shadow-banned
on Faceplant.
All i need is your ignorance-is-bliss cooperation to get justice
perverted. You are to as a matter of urgency confirm to us your
full name, address and mobile phone number so we can properly
denounce you via morons like Dianne Frankefeinstein, Bela Pelosi
and Maxipad Waters in cnn and ms13nbc interviews.
I will awaits your prompt response.
Bannister Owowa E. Egobia
Principal Twat Waffle/flounder
Owowa Fiction and Gender Gerrymandering Floundations
529 Denis osankwa road, Asaba
Delta State Nigeria
The esteemed and sauteed bannister scamster was unable to fathom this edit and didn't bother with a response. Perhaps Friends of that Cortez broad will get this to her, instead.
Then maybe the shrieks from Berkeley can reach all the way to Pluto in a generation or so.
