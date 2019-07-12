follower of Her Nibs, Alexandria Obtuse Context, I am a Gender

Right atturkey and climate frawg actervist of dubious antecedence

and worse credits. I am 175% on broad with Context's alarmism

about the Earth ending in 12 years unless we stop cows from farting

and hot dogs too, NOW. It must be NOW, for without NOW, ugly

feminincompoops will never get dates with cnn story props and

coat racks.



It is my pleasingness to write you concerning this news, the

one and only Nigeria Anti Frawg Eunuch was arrested attempting

to induce a shipment of Ballpark Franks to simultaneously fart and

destroy harbor facilities at the Lagos Port Complex (aka Apapa Quays)

once the effects of the deadly hot dog SBDs were realized at some

future point. During interrogations he confessed that he duped

Obtuse Context, the nippleheaded mayor of NYC and others with

this ridiculous thesis which he used to buy many ranches where

he could raise mega herds of cows to keep up the assault on the

Earth. It may interest you to know that because of him, college

campuses like Berkeley are slated for early cow flatulence immersion

which will cause all the students there to gather in one place, fart,

and the whole campus will implode. We are sure their collective

shrieks to the sky will be heard on Uranus in 8 or 9 years.



That's why Obtuse Context is cuckoo over Caca-Poofs and doesn't

know shit about reality or anything else. Leftist dumbed down

indoctrination has discombobulated her well.



In the meantime, I will be defending Eunuch against charges of

fraud, forgery and selling made up documents to the DNC and

cnn about pretty much everything those two entities are paying

to have made up.



I will be telling you now that regardless of whether the current US

POTUS selects you as a potential Supreme Court justice or not, I

will be listing you as a defendant in a case being brought by a

dozen women who've never met you that will swear on Hellary

Clinton's Russian, GPS and Michael Steele's made-up dossier

that you asked for their phone numbers 36 years ago at a Pizza

Hut in Newark, traumatizing them from the moment at cnn

contacted them about telling this bogus story a couple weeks ago.



It will be fun, I promise.



Be informed that you will not pay me anything as I get multiple

invites to ms13nbc to perpetuate this fraud against you and

ruin any chance you never had to avoid being shadow-banned

on Faceplant.



All i need is your ignorance-is-bliss cooperation to get justice

perverted. You are to as a matter of urgency confirm to us your

full name, address and mobile phone number so we can properly

denounce you via morons like Dianne Frankefeinstein, Bela Pelosi

and Maxipad Waters in cnn and ms13nbc interviews.



I will awaits your prompt response.



Bannister Owowa E. Egobia

Principal Twat Waffle/flounder

Owowa Fiction and Gender Gerrymandering Floundations

529 Denis osankwa road, Asaba

Delta State Nigeria

The esteemed and sauteed bannister scamster was unable to fathom this edit and didn't bother with a response. Perhaps Friends of that Cortez broad will get this to her, instead.