Attention,

I am the investment officer of UAE based investments company who

are ready to fund projects outside UAE, in the form of debt finance.

We grant loan to both cooperate and private entities at a low interest

rate of 3% ROI per annum. The terms are very flexible and interesting.

Kindly revert back if you have projects that needs funding for further

discussion and negotiation. Email: saeedafha@gmail.com

Thanks

Mr.Saeed Fasial Abdullah

It didn't take long to dispense with using, among other things, a TV show I never watch as fodder:

Attention Nincompooperist Nabobs,

Allah Ackphooey!



I am the incestment officer of UAE based incestments company who

are ready to fund pogroms outside UAE, in the form of TV spin offs

of The Game Of Thrones. We will replace dragons

with light saber-wielding marmots that speak Cylon

and battle mythical and badly computerized characters of sordid

backgrounds over the ultimate throne, one that is currently in the

international airport in Burundi.





It is 'thing' infested and badly in need of cleaning, but with the

array of characters and subspecies we'll have dueling over it -- we

have a department store mannequin that looks like Bela Pelosi

and says the stupidest things that Cortez broad from NYC utters

on a daily basis, along with bug-eyed Schiff sock puppets, among

others -- and we're sure that among low information democrap

snowflakes, it'll be an immediate congressional investigation into

whether the current POTUS colluded with the marmots to steal

the throne away from Hellary. Those idiots have nothing useful

to do, so a badly-written script is all they're capable of.



We grant abject nonsense like this to both cooperate and primate

entities at a low interest rape of 285% compounded per annum.

The terms are very inflexible and interesting to language researchers

that like a challenge.



Kindly revert back into a frog if you were ever turned into one

before the advent of being called out for species assumption.

if you have projects that involve genital reconstruction to

negate gender assumption, particularly if you're attending

a substandard eunuchversity like UC Berkeley.

Email: saeedafha@gmail.com



Thanks

Mr.Saeed

Saeed actually bothered to respond:

never email again

Your reply is neither flexible nor interesting. What say you?

The silence that followed suggested that he'd run afoul of one of those light-saber-armed marmots.

Or he stepped on one of his own prayer rugs...