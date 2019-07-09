Bad Made Baaaaaaah-der
Scammers that purport to be from the UAE always offer up loads of cash and "flexible, interesting" terms.
Perhaps prophets from their prayer rug biz literally are going through the roof.
Here's the latest one to try my character:
Attention,
I am the investment officer of UAE based investments company who
are ready to fund projects outside UAE, in the form of debt finance.
We grant loan to both cooperate and private entities at a low interest
rate of 3% ROI per annum. The terms are very flexible and interesting.
Kindly revert back if you have projects that needs funding for further
discussion and negotiation. Email: saeedafha@gmail.com
Thanks
Mr.Saeed Fasial Abdullah
It didn't take long to dispense with using, among other things, a TV show I never watch as fodder:
From: Saeed Fasial Abdullah <fasialabdullah@gmail.com>
Sent: Wednesday, May 22, 2019 10:58 AM
Subject: Groan Financing At Arg Rates
Attention Nincompooperist Nabobs,
Allah Ackphooey!
Allah Ackphooey!
I am the incestment officer of UAE based incestments company who
are ready to fund pogroms outside UAE, in the form of TV spin offs
of The Game Of Thrones. We will replace dragons
with light saber-wielding marmots that speak Cylon
and battle mythical and badly computerized characters of sordid
backgrounds over the ultimate throne, one that is currently in the
international airport in Burundi.
It is 'thing' infested and badly in need of cleaning, but with the
array of characters and subspecies we'll have dueling over it -- we
have a department store mannequin that looks like Bela Pelosi
and says the stupidest things that Cortez broad from NYC utters
on a daily basis, along with bug-eyed Schiff sock puppets, among
others -- and we're sure that among low information democrap
snowflakes, it'll be an immediate congressional investigation into
whether the current POTUS colluded with the marmots to steal
the throne away from Hellary. Those idiots have nothing useful
to do, so a badly-written script is all they're capable of.
We grant abject nonsense like this to both cooperate and primate
entities at a low interest rape of 285% compounded per annum.
The terms are very inflexible and interesting to language researchers
that like a challenge.
Kindly revert back into a frog if you were ever turned into one
before the advent of being called out for species assumption.
if you have projects that involve genital reconstruction to
negate gender assumption, particularly if you're attending
a substandard eunuchversity like UC Berkeley.
Email: saeedafha@gmail.com
Thanks
Mr.Saeed
Saeed actually bothered to respond:
never email again
Your reply is neither flexible nor interesting. What say you?
The silence that followed suggested that he'd run afoul of one of those light-saber-armed marmots.
Or he stepped on one of his own prayer rugs...
