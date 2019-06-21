All In The Surname
My character occasionally gets scammers writing to my character simply on accounta cuz of my character's last name. Like this scammer claims to have done:
ATTN:
A client of mine who died of Heart failure a few months ago leaving behind an estate/capital (US$183M) in a Bank, his sudden death has left him with no time to appoint a next of kin to his estate/capital and for this reason I contact you.
During my private search for the late gentle man relatives your name and email contact was among the findings that matches the same surname as the deceased who died intestate with no Will or next of kin. To maintain the level of security required I have intentionally left out the final details.
Banking regulation/legislation demand that the fiscal authorities should be notified after a statutory time period when dormant accounts of this type are called in by the monetary regulatory bodies if nobody applies to claim the funds.
I urge you to come forward since I can provide you with the details needed for you to claim the estate/capital so that I can be gratify by you, in this way $109,800,000.00 for you and $73,200,000.00 for me. I will do all the crucial/legal part in the Bank to have the claim released to you promptly.Please endeavor to observe utmost discretion in all matters concerning this issue
To affirm your willingness and cooperation,please do so by replying with your Telephone/Fax number.
I do expect your prompt response.
Thank you,
Andrew Henderson ESQ.
Yeah...right.
Well, let's see how the scammer likes what my character dun to his email, Ma:
Sent: Wednesday, May 8, 2019 8:24 AM
To: MessypotamianF*kStick101@hotmail.com
Subject: This Is One You Won't Forget Soonest
ATTN:
A client of mine died from a rare condition called Flatus Interruptus Implosiva a few months ago, leaving his behind scattered over quite an estate that once had value prior to the event. After it, now it's a big EPA Super Fund clean up site. Trust me when I tell you that my client was probably the MOST full of sh*t person I've ever known, next to my esteemed and sauteed self and every democrap running for president in 2020 of course. His sudden death has left him with no time to appoint a next of kin to his estate and for this reason I contact you.
Do you happen to have access to heavy equipment and bio-hazard clean up materials? To maintain the level of security required I have intentionally left out the final details.
Environmental regulation/legislation demand that the authorities should be notified after a full environmental impact statement is investigated and filed due to the wide spread nature of the event as it imploded here on the date of occurrence. An autopsy could not be conducted as my client is thousands of bits and pieces all covered in bio-hazard (aka, feces).
If you have the equipment and the expertise in the field of bio-hazard clean up and environmental reclamation of a Super Fund site in a Third World shit hole, I urge you to come forward since I can provide you with the details needed for you to begin immediate work on the limited properties of the impacted estate.
There is of course a fiscal reward at stake here, but I am reluctant to reveal the particulars at this time, since so many bio-hazardous particulates cover the assets at present. Just count on it when I say that there is a reward in this for someone. I will do all the illusionary legal part here near Ground Zero, leaving you the more delicate tasks environmentally.
Please endeavor to observe utmost discretion in all matters concerning this issue...gesundheit.
To affirm your willingness and cooperation,please do so by replying with your Telephone/Fax number.
I do and am count on your prompt response soonest if not soonerer; the longer this is left to task, the worse the miasma becomes.
Thank you,
Andrew Henderson ESQ.
A week later and nothing further from Mr. Henderson ESQ.
He's probably still in the midst of WTF...
