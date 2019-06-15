Attention To Details Sometimes Heps
Let's see if you can pick up on why from the opening scammer salvo:
I am diplomat John Paul,
This is to inform you about my successful arrival in John F.Kennedy
International Airport New York City with your cash consignment worth $5.5
million united state dollars Inheritance Compensation fund from ECO WAS
together with the United States,Which I have been instructed by the United
Nations (UN) and the World Bank to be delivered to you.
you are advised to contact me immediately as I can not afford to spend more
time here due to other delivery I have to take care of in Australia. I want you
to know that you have 72 hours to get back to me.However, before the delivery
of the consignment to you,We need you to reconfirm your currently delivery
information so that the funds will not be delivered to the wrong person.
1. Full name:
2. Country/city:
3. Residential address:
4. Direct telephone numbers:
5. Valid identification:
You can also reach me at +1(912)584-2953) leave text to me if am enable to
answer.
After verification of the information with what I have on file, I shall contact
you so that we can make arrangements on the exact time I will be bringing your
Consignment to your residential address.Send the requested information so that
we can proceed and deliver the Consignment to you immediately.
Regards
Diplomat John Paul.
After a bit of a *TOING* by my character, the response:
Ringo and George will be along shortly.
Ol' JP isn't catching the drift h'yar:
I am the diplomat agent responsible for the delivery of your Consignment Box. I received your mail while I have been in this airport for couple of days. It’s mandatory that the delivery of your Box will take place immediately because it has given me a lot of stress while I was told that it will take me only 2 days.
The Airport Authority demanded for all the legal back up papers to
prove to them that the fund is no way related with drug nor fraud
money, I have presented the papers I handed to them and they are very
much pleased with the papers I presented but the only thing that is
still keeping me here is the airport Anti-drug/terrorist clearance
certificate which is not placed on the package, one of the Airport
Authority has advise that we get the delivery tag so that I can exit
the airport immediately and make my delivery successful.
I try to reason with them and they stated the delivery tag will cost $150 Dollars only to get the documents placed on the packages as that documents will enable me.
Thank you for your response. You are expected to pay only $150 for re-confirmation
of your file and you are instructed to purchase HERE IS THE INFORMATION YOU WILL USE TO SEND THE FEE TODAY USING MONEY GRAM OR Walmart To Walmart
make it separate according to the United States Government
Meantime, MY character gets it: he wants $150 USD. The schtick continues:
Are you John or Paul? I know you're not Ringo or George.
It's important which one you are. Answer carefully.
Ol' JP still isn't grasping it:
I am Mr John Paul I'm here now to deliver your consignment box to you immediately ok only thing holding your consignment box in this airport right now is 1 $50 only you have to send it so that I will settle this matter immediately and deliver your consignment box urgently
So the schtick continues:
Thank you for your offer. But first you must answer up: are you John or are you Paul? We already know that you're not Ringo or George.
Some kind of light bulb is beginning to try to burn on the other end:
I am not understand you. I told you who I am and you must send $150 USD as instructed to conclude this business. My time is not for delay.
You simply MUST answer the question or we are at an impasse. We have already established that you're not Ringo or George. So...are you John or are you Paul? Everything hinges on your answer...absolutely EVERYTHING.
After a wee bit of coaxing, the scammer 'choses':
I am John. Can we now proceed with your payment so I can deliver?
How I love a scammer that chooses...poorly:
*BUZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZER*
John is dead. You have chosen...poorly. *WHOOOP..WHOOOP..WHOOOP*
*FAIL FAIL FAIL FAIL FAIL FAIL*
*ERROR...ERROR...MUST..ANALYZE..ERROR..*
*WHA-WHA-WHA-WHAAAA*
No $150 for YOU.
Thanks for playing.
Diplomat John Paul is not amused:
IDIOT
Hey Bunky, I'm not the one that picked the dead guy to be. You did that. *WHA-WHA-WHA-WHAAAAA* No $150 for YOU. Thanks for playing.
Funny...he no wanna play no mores.
