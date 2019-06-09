lead us to believe that you are technologically inept, without

email, of total indifference or you are deader than a can of corned

beef.



This is of some level of interest to us because a man from

La Mancha contacted our office stating that you give him order

for two taco supremes with side of guacamole and him is of

opinion that you are not of the right racial make up to place

this order making it cultural appropriation, a crime deemed

punishable by everything imaginable at the dregs of media,

cnn.



Your email was given to this office in respect of getting to

your bottom which you have failed to bear because of either non-

compliance of official processes or because of your unbelief of

the reality of your being dead, alive and in either case failing to

bear that which is your bottom.



You are hereby notified that you must bear your bottom and

soonest whether it is that you are dead or alive, or in some

stage of in-betweenst. The UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA

could really care less about your bottom, but a reply to

resolve this question is demanded there. They apparently

have nothing else to do I guess.



KINDLY FILL IN THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Your Full Name:

Your Country:

Your State:

Your City:

Your Cell Phone Number:

Your Delivery Address:

Your Current Occupation:

Your age and Sex:

Your Next Of Kin Name:

Your Next Email Address:

Attach photo of your bared bottom



You must also renege your culturally appropriated order of

two taco supremes with side of guacamole unless you can

provide proof of your racial make up that verifies that you

are from a race that is allowed to place such orders, as

demanded by the dregs of media at cnn. Which probably

explains why cnn is at the very bottom of the outhouse pit

of credibility in the civilized world.



We require your maximum co-operation and basic lack of

understanding to proceed with this arrangement which has

been designed to favor nothing remotely looking like you.

Yours faithfully.

From Hon Sylvester.

From the lack of any reply to this edit, my limited stable of scambaiting/scam-editing characters concludes that the scammer's reaction was akin to this:

Game, set, match.