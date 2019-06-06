

TELEPHONE: +44 703 181 4720

Or: +44 778 456 6981

FAX: +44 778 456 6981

Deposit code are as follows.

Account number 09472128832

Name of the depositor: Dr. Frank Unsteen

Nationality: Uranus, 8th planet in Solar Plexus, some distance from Africa

Nearest family: Miss Frau Blucher *horse whinny*

Amount deposited: That's the problem

Director, Yoruba-Writing Section of the Department of Foreign Tongues

I wish to nominate a violated tree stump to run for presidency of the USA as a democrap on this day April 28, 2019; it has all the qualifications necessary as measured against the current announced candidates, but with a third less baggage and no known YouTube groping videos. I want to know how illegal I can make this procedure before the abject dolts at CNN and MS13NBC actually notice that anything's amiss...or a mister...or some peculiar gender variant that hasn't yet gained traction in Kaliforlornia courts but will be demanding bathroom access in the next year and a half or so. Now I demand your kind of sublemon help for the urgent consideration of my demanded request.

THE CANDIDATE'S INFORMATION IS THE FOLLOWING:

HOLDER OF THE TITLE CANDIDATE: Gender Neutral Non Binary Violated Tree Stump the 4 Trillionth

PARTY SEEKING NOMINATION OF: Democrap National Crimemittee Party

CRIMEPAIGN SLOGAN: "Oh F**k Why Not; Everything Else Is!"

ACCOUNT NUMBER CDSB / N °09472128832

ROUTING NO: 9107364

I have the horror to be on a daily basis,

Jack N. Ewehoff

Crimepaign Chair

(a Lazy Boy breaking bad)

The purported scammer claiming to be the Royal Bank of Scotland proved satisfyingly illiterate in his reply:

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC.







For Your Kind Attention



SIR

I have been directed by the director of Foreign Operation/Wire Transfer to write you in respect to your mail which we have received. Actually,we have earlier been told about you by the young lady Miss CYNTHIA IBRAHIM that she wishes you to be her trustee/representative for the claim her late father's deposit with our bank. Late. DR IBRAHIM COULIBALY is our late customer with account no. CDSB/N° 08361017721 A substantial amount(US $11.5 million ) of deposit with us. Hence you have been really appointed as a trustee to represent the next of Kin.However before our bank will transact any business concerning the transfer of the fund with you, we will like you to send the followings:



( 1).A power of attorney and affidavit of oath permitting you to claim and transfer the funds to your bank account on her behalf. Note:This Power of attorney must be endorsed by a Senegalese resident lawyer (since the money is originated from Africa and the Girl is Currently residing in Senegal).

(2).A copy of Deposit Certificate of the account issued to DR IBRAHIM COULIBALY by our bank.



Note that the above are compulsory, and are needed to protect our interest,yours, the next of kin after the claims. These shall also ensure a smooth, quick and successful transfer of the fund will be make within 48 hours at reception of these documents. Also you have to send your account information which will facilitate this fund as soon as these documents are been provided.Therefore You have to hurry up to present these documents to our bank to enable us wire the fund ( USD $11.5million ) into your account. We promise to give our customers the best of our services.



Yours Faithfully,

Being the good Christian that my character sometimes almost is, they were given a second chance at reading comprehension by having their email edited and sent back as this reply:

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC.





For Your Especially Peculiar Kind of Attention



SIR

I have been directed by Clint Eastwood to get off his lawn. Actually, we have earlier been told about you by several of the many versions of the young lady Miss CYNTHIA IBRAHIM that she wishes she could read what you write and send back to her, because she's not entirely sure that you're of sound mind and willing remainder. After we attempted to read your last reply to us, we're not so sure either, so allow us to recap the scheme we're attempting to pull off here.





A Late drunken orangutan someone cleverly named D R IBRAHIM COULIBALY is our late customer with account no. CDSB/N° 197250128810 containing a safety deposit box full of pictures of Adam Schiff leaving a Motel 6 at 3am all bug-eyed after he had sex with an inflatable emu that was wearing a Hellary 2016 mask. And frankly, we have no f**king idea what is to be done with it.





Then several of the active versions of Cynthia Ibrahim Coulibaly came up with your address, and we literally fouled ourselves in delight. Often times that's how it goes in a fly-infested internet cafe in a Third World sh*thole like here.





However before our bank will transact any business concerning the transfer of the fund with you, we will like you to send the followings:





(1). A mythical power of atturkey and affidavit of assorted colorfully metaphoric oaths directing you or someone looking like you to claim that Russians are infiltrating black market Viagras into the USA in a brazen attempt to interfere with erections there. Note:This mythical Power of atturkey must be endorsed by a Senegalese gender neutral non-binary octosexual orthopod registered with the Democrap National Crimemittee by no later than soonest if not soonerer.



(2).A copy of What Happened by Hellary Rodehard Clinton, transcribed in Azerbaijani, and issued by our bank.



Note that the above are gender neutralitory, and are needed to protect a sex trafficking three-peckered goat named Achmed. He was last seen going ape-sh*t in a ewe convent in upper Newark.





These shall also ensure that someone at YouTube will come up with a suitable video, in case you aren't cooperating with us. Therefore You have to hurry up to present these documents to our bank to enable us to get rid of the aforementioned safety deposit box before Hellary arranges for our "suicide".



