US Embassy Nairobi

United Nations Avenue Nairobi

P. O. Box 606 Village Market

00621 Nairobi, Kenya



Greetings from the Embassy



The mission of the United States Embassy is to advance the interests of the Americans and South Americans, and to serve and protect US citizens and help foreigners in Kenya and the masses worldwide.



I want to use this great opportunity to tell you that we have received so much report from the West Africa on how you have spent so much money and struggling to receive your fund but you have not succeeded, I want to inform you that we the US Embassy Kenya have decided to Handle this because I can see that they are playing games over there and you will keep on sending money for nothing, We have found out that the west African system are so much corrupt when you mentioned Benin Republic, NIGERIA, GHANA and TOGO. We don't want such a thing here in Republic of Kenya because the Government here is taking good care of the People very well, I tried so much to gather all the information about you and have found out that so many things have gone wrong in the past.



I, Mr. Robert F. Godec the United States Ambassador to Kenya will never involve myself or this Embassy in such atrocities and abominable deeds, I have the record of $15.5m United State Dollars in your name and by the Power and strength of this office then you will receive your Fund through Bank, You should get back to me with your full contact details such as Your Full name, Country and City address, Occupation and Gender, Private phone no and home address.



Finally you still have the opportunity to receive your funds through bank to bank transfer or atm card delivery.



Please state your choice on the above options once you read this email. I will wait to hear from you now.



Mr. Robert F. Godec

E-mail: { robertgodec@usembassy-gov.org }

Needless to say, the scammer was not counting on this response:

From: US EMBASSY NAIROBI <ate@mnl.airtiger.com>

Sent: Thursday, September 27, 2018 11:12 PM

To: US EMBASSY NAIROBI

Subject: Eaten At The Embassy US Embassy Nairobi

Eaten At The Embassy



The mission of the United States Embassy is to advance the interests of the Americans worldwide.



I want to use this opportunity to tell you that my mission is over. I was eaten by the Kenyans at a gala fete last week.



Yes...I, Mr. Robert F. Godec the United States Ambassador to Kenya, was eaten by the Kenyans last week. Baked, sauteed, fried. They left nothing of me. They even ate my ass and genitals.

I've had better evenings.

After such an atrocity, I will never involve myself in another such overseas adventure again. It was almost as bad as the dems faking abject nonsense against Brett Kavanaugh.



Finally, if you get any more emails from me, you'll know to delete them, because I have been eaten by the Kenyans. And their table manners sucked worse than Dianne Frankenfeinstein.



Mr. Robert F. Godec

E-mail: { robertgodec@usembassy-gov.org } At least the scammer was sharp enough to recognize the obvious: that was not my letter It is now. With that response, the scammer was content to allow himself to rest in peace, at least as regards further repertoire with yours truly.

Email scams from US ambassadors always crack me up.What happens to them in edit, usually doesn't crack them up.Here's the latest: