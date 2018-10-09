Ohio Cussed 'Em Good and Border protection

6431 Alum Creek Drive.

Suite A. Groveport,

OH 43125 usa



Attention Sir



We are writing to Inform you about our efforts to defend Ohio's borders from all things un-Ohioan.



As Ohio Cussed 'Em Good and Border protection,It is our sacred duty to intercept any suspicious persons with Big Ten paraphernalia -- especially that from Michigan -- that does not have the required documentation to prove it's had shots and buckeye approval, and it is our duty to also dispatch them as soon as we are done with them to lesser places of existence, like Notre Dame and Penn State.





We'd send them to William& Mary, but we're never sure who takes priority.





For example, we received a cheerleader from Nebraska, who was found placidly grazing on the astroturf at the U of Ohio's football stadium. Not just blasphemy, but grassphemy! We withheld it to enable us to make Verification, but after much consideration we felt we had no choice but to put it on a bus to Omaha so that 36 years from now it didn't come back with claims that we'd done unspeakable things to it with Buckeye memorabilia that it was only finding useful to remember because we were up for a judgeship or something.





After Much Verification and Investigation, we have confirmed that the idea that we're having to defend our borders from neighboring states is, on the whole, rather lame. Unless those states are controlled by democraps, in which we shoot on sight after seeing just how toxic democraps are.





You should reconfirm postal address to enable us to know if you're from the Big Ten or not.



Postal Address...................



Sign By the Management

Ohio Cussed 'Em Good and Border protection

Port Director: Ted Thomas