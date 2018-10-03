Panda WHAT???
Yup...that's what teh Gooble sez they are.
And they'll do nicely for this latest scam email edit from Mr. Ying Wong.
Read it h'yar:
Greetings,
I am Mr. ying wong, a staff of a reputable financial institution in Malaysia. An investment was placed under my management many years ago by a foreign customer who is deceased. I need your assistance in investing the fund in your country into a good business. If you are interested reply back ( yiwong225@gmail.com ) so I can forward you more details.
Regards,
Mr. ying wong
Sounds simple, right?
Eh...the edit sorta was:
Greetings,
I am Mr. Sum Ting Wong. I give you moment to digest that. *Jeopardy Theme in background played on guqin* Hokay, hope you digest that. First 100 recipients get free egg roll with it. I am introgoosing myself in an effort to inject excitement into my life, being a lonely widower living amongst panda sock puppets my late spouse manufactured for sale as genital warmers in Shanghai. They kinda went over well in North Korea for a time, but supply quickly exceeded demand. Now I'm stuck with thousands of them.
So I am trying to get rid of these things through a disreputable financial institution in Malaysia, who promises to make them marketable in Liechtenstein and Minnesota. I am lead to believe that these will go like hot corks on QVC with Halloween, Spanksliving and Crispmoose all coming up soonest. I need you to be my front person of dubious antecedence and judgement in the pushing of these for holiday sales.
Who wouldn't want a panda genital warmer for their special goat, even in Syria?
Okay, don't answer that.
I need your assistance in making this a South Park episode. If you have the sense of a tree stump and are interested, reply back ( yiwong225@gmail.com ) so I can clean up after fouling myself that someone actually bought this sh*t, and I can make up some more details to forward you.
Always regard my name in all aspects of this transaction,
Mr. Sum Ting Wong
Mr. Ying Wong apparently decided that yes, indeed, sum ting was wong...with my character's edited reply. Had to loop the guqin playing the Jeopardy theme and still nothing. I'm guessing he doesn't know how that's supposed to work.
Nyuk...
Labels: editing email scams for fun and scammer annoyance, panda genital sock puppets, Sum Ting Wong, Ying Wong scam
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home