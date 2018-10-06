United State Postal Soivice

Office of Postals 'n Stuff

421 Lost Parcels Boulevard AVE

NEW YORK, NY 10001-9998



Attention:



This is POST OFFICE Courier Delivery Company of United State Of America, the From United States Postal Soivice...Nyuk Nyuk Nyuk..*BONK*. The mismanagement of this company, wishes to inform you that, we received a parcel containing an ATM Master Card valued $10.5 million USD with some vital documents attached on it, from a pterodactyl courier from Jurassic Air Services. At present, we cannot take possession of the ATM card from the courier, because we don't have a sheep to throw to it in exchange for the delivery he brung. It's all very disconcerting, having one of our clerks eaten because he didn't throw the pterodactyl a sheep first before trying to receive the parcel. Frankly, we're appalled at how Jurassic Air Services operate.

For safety delivery to your home address in your country, within' the next 48 hrs as soon as we hear back from you, we recommend that you have a sheep or goat tethered outside your front door. This is apparently necessary to both show the pterodactyl where to deliver your ATM card and let it know you'll take care of it in exchange for the delivery.



Of course, you'll still need to pay us for our part in the delivery, even if we're having very little to do with the delivery, since we don't have a sheep and the pterodactyl just ate a Yugo along with two of our clerks. You really need to make sure that you have that sheep ready when he arrives.





So kindly reconfirm the below information, to avoid delivery your ATM Master Card costing you yourself or any parts attached thereto.



Full names..............

Parcel owner address...........

Tel...............



After we show the pterodactyl your confirmed address and he heads your way, we will register your package and send you the tracking numbers. POST OFFICE was at one time one of the world's great success stories, until shit like Jurassic Air Services came along. And wait until Amazon starts up with those aerial bots that deliver stuff....first time they confuse one of those with a military payload, your neighborhood may never look the same.





You'll need more than a sheep for that.





In the past 30 years, we've watched mail and parcel delivery services go to bloody hell in a hand basket, and now we have competitors like Jurassic Air and Amazon, eating and bombing the customers accordingly.





You people really should have put up with all that junk mail we delivered. It never ate you.



Waiting to read your e-mail on this Email ID Which is : (unitedstatepostalservice126@yahoo.com) for how all this shit's going to play out.



Have that sheep ready.

Mr Jerry Allen

I was surprised that I heard nothing further from this version of the USPS.