Subject:

VERY URGENT FROM TWAT WAFFLES OF AFRICA

I am Major-Genital Babbaloobia Montenegro Ungabunga (retarded). I is the National Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari Buttducktor, the acting president Federal Republic of Nigeria. I decided to contract an infectious genital wart disease and see if I could transfer it to you because of the prevailing security report reaching my office and the intense nature of polity in Nigeria. Which is a nice way of saying that we and things totally buttsuck here. I Determined To Make Contact With anyone I could reach due to The Widespread Refuge Information Reaching My Office And The Severe and totally suckass Nature Of how things utterly fail to work In My Country.



This Is To Enlighten You About Our Arrangement To further f**k up our country by packaging trunk-sized boxes of anchovies with no preservatives, holding them in a steaming warehouse for five weeks, and then shipping them to points all over the Solar System because we're kinda f**ked up in the head and like to do things like this because we are. And we do. Because we are.



Note: The putrid anchovies Is Coming in a memo that Dianne Frankenfeinstein has been sitting and menstruating on for the past ten years. It'll be put in Boxes. The Boxes Are not Sealed because those menstruated-upon anchovy memos are a lethal beyond anything you'd expect from the butt side of a fossilized Califorlornia senator of dubious genital cleanliness and really thinks she can derail a Supreme Court nomination with her aged menstruations.



This clusterf**k of an idea Was Brought To Us For Our Local A.F.E.M. Market, But Since The anchovies are already in raging stench mode, I Will Use My Position As The National Adviser to President To Send This putrid sh*t To You.



All You Need To Do Now Is To Send To Me Your Full House Address And Your Identity Such As, International Passport Or Drivers License Including Your Contact Phone & Fax Numbers For Easy Communication,



Note: The Diplomats Do Not Know The Original Contents Of The Boxes, though anyone within a city block of them should be able to tell. What I Acknowledged To Them As The Contents Is Sensitive Photographic Film Material of Hellary Clinton leaving a Motel Six with an inflatable Tom Arnold sex toy and a yak. Please. If They Call You And Ask You The Contents Please Tell Them The Same Thing. Send Me An Email And I'll Let You Know How Far I Have Gone With The Arrangement.



Please I Need Urgent Reply Because The Boxes here smell like six week old anchovies and someone needs to get those f**king things outta here.



Regards,



Major-Genital Babbaloobia Montenegro Ungabunga (retarded).

National Security Adviser to the badly-acting President

Federal Republic of Nigeria