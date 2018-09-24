Scam School FAIL
99.99% of them do it badly.
This one is no exception:
Hello
I'm Sgt. Stephanie Anderson, I'm a marine military officer working as United Nations peace keeping troop in Afghanistan, on a fight against
Terrorism. I have in my possession a substantial amount of $8.5 Million USD with 10 KG of Gold dust Which i made here in Afghanistan,
I deposited this money and the gold with a Red Cross agent. I want you
to stand as my beneficiary and receive the fund and keep it safe so
that as soon as am through with my mission here in Afghanistan, you
will assist me to invest it in a profitable good venture. I will give
you 50% of the sum for your assistance after you have receive the
fund. Reply back to me if you are willing and interested to assist me
so that i can forward you information where the money is been
deposited. Please reply through my
email address at (sgt_stephanie@mail2afghanistan.com) I wait your prompt reply.
Thanks
Yours Sincerely
Sgt. Stephanie Anderson .
Yeah...right.
Let's see if the "sarge" wants to play after an edit of her email goes back to her looking like this:
From: Sgt.Stephanie Anderson . <rebeca.kones2@gmail.com>
Sent: Wednesday, September 12, 2018 10:17 PM
Subject: School of Email Scam Templates Wants You -- To Return for Refresher
Hello
I'm Sgt.Stephanie Anderson, I'm a marine military officer working as United
Nations peace keeping troop in Afghanistan. Yes, I am a troop. And a
sergeant. And an officer. It's my scam and I can do as I want to, do as I want
to, do as I want to. You would do too if this happened to you.
I am licensed by the government of the United Nations to kill gophers. Or
perhaps it was golfers. It was kind of hard to understand Carl Spackler after
the giant doobie and many beers he had before he blew up Bushwood
Country Club. At least he didn't buy and wear the worst hat Al Cervik
ever saw...no free bowl of soup for him.
In this fight on a fight against terrierism, while everyone is knocking
themselves out to become heroes, I am holding myself in reserve,
in case the krauts mount an offensive that threatens Paris, or maybe
even New York...then I can move in and stop them.
Um hmmm...that's my other dog imitation.
Now, you wouldn't know it if you saw me -- I wear camouflage so
you're supposed to not be able to -- but here in my pockets of my
unicorn I have in my possession a substantial amount of $8.5
Million USD with 10 KG of Gold dust Which i made here in Afghanistan,
out of desert sand, ground rocks, camel poot, and a little hootch,
all mixed together and spray painted to look like it's really gold
dust woman. First opportunity I get, I plans to deposit this money
and the gold with a Red Cross agent of dubious antecedence. I want you
to stand when the DNC plays their anthem, My Antifa at their 2020
Crimevention. It will be your job to work on teaching all those
democrap candydates how to debug-eye for photo opps.
As soon as am through with my mission here in Afghanistan, I will
be taking my dawg and porny show to Liechtenstein, where
everyone knows your name and the mayor of Vaduz is tired of
having scammers call his fax number on accounta cuz of you.
I will give you 50% of all the dating hits I get on ehominygrits.com,
which I just joined as a marine military officer looking for love in
all the wrong places, having listed myself as an octosexual orthopod
that wants a bathroom of my own when I need one.
Reply back to me if you are willing and interested to assist me so that
I can realize my dream of being the new media darling of cnn and getting
a time slut on their prime time that plays to an audience share of minus sucks,
whereon I can say whatever I want and have the new yorkie slimes publish
whatever I say with me being a high white horse souse.
Please reply through my email address at (sgt_stephanie@mail2afghanistan.com)
I am enroute right now to local MASH 4077 eunuch to have camel chiggers removed
from my crotch. Pesky things.
Sgt.Stephanie Anderson
Imagine my surprise when I heard nothing back from the marine military officer knowd as Sarge....
