Hello

I'm Sgt.Stephanie Anderson, I'm a marine military officer working as United

Nations peace keeping troop in Afghanistan. Yes, I am a troop. And a

sergeant. And an officer. It's my scam and I can do as I want to, do as I want

to, do as I want to. You would do too if this happened to you.





I am licensed by the government of the United Nations to kill gophers. Or

perhaps it was golfers. It was kind of hard to understand Carl Spackler after

the giant doobie and many beers he had before he blew up Bushwood

Country Club. At least he didn't buy and wear the worst hat Al Cervik

ever saw...no free bowl of soup for him.





In this fight on a fight against terrierism, while everyone is knocking

themselves out to become heroes, I am holding myself in reserve,

in case the krauts mount an offensive that threatens Paris, or maybe

even New York...then I can move in and stop them.

Um hmmm...that's my other dog imitation.



Now, you wouldn't know it if you saw me -- I wear camouflage so

you're supposed to not be able to -- but here in my pockets of my

unicorn I have in my possession a substantial amount of $8.5

Million USD with 10 KG of Gold dust Which i made here in Afghanistan,

out of desert sand, ground rocks, camel poot, and a little hootch,

all mixed together and spray painted to look like it's really gold

dust woman. First opportunity I get, I plans to deposit this money

and the gold with a Red Cross agent of dubious antecedence. I want you

to stand when the DNC plays their anthem, My Antifa at their 2020

Crimevention. It will be your job to work on teaching all those

democrap candydates how to debug-eye for photo opps.





As soon as am through with my mission here in Afghanistan, I will

be taking my dawg and porny show to Liechtenstein, where

everyone knows your name and the mayor of Vaduz is tired of

having scammers call his fax number on accounta cuz of you.





I will give you 50% of all the dating hits I get on ehominygrits.com,

which I just joined as a marine military officer looking for love in

all the wrong places, having listed myself as an octosexual orthopod

that wants a bathroom of my own when I need one.





Reply back to me if you are willing and interested to assist me so that

I can realize my dream of being the new media darling of cnn and getting

a time slut on their prime time that plays to an audience share of minus sucks,

whereon I can say whatever I want and have the new yorkie slimes publish

whatever I say with me being a high white horse souse.





Please reply through my email address at (sgt_stephanie@mail2afghanistan.com)

I am enroute right now to local MASH 4077 eunuch to have camel chiggers removed

from my crotch. Pesky things.





Sgt.Stephanie Anderson