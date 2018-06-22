time Ragazine Tanks
And they're succeeding with the sinkage.
They apparently ran a cover that has POTUS looking "down" on a crying child, meant to represent an illegal immigrant child separated from her parents by this bad, bad POTUS.
Since coming out with this impropaganda cover to please their toxic democrap allies, time has caught it from all sides for joining the fake news regime.
And the photo shoppers are having a field day at time's expense.
Here's a few examples:
So you'll never see a fact-filled time Ragazine cover like this:
And therefore, you'll never see or hear the truth about this current "crisis" from time Ragazine and their commissars monitoring their adherence to talking points. That said, an enterprising photo shopper has given time Ragazine a cover that is as close to the real truth that the lamestream servile mediocres won't touch...because it doesn't fit the current Nazi/Communist template they are ordered to follow by the dnc. And this one comes as close to truth as is humanly possible.
1 Comments:
They are looking pretty sad of late. They hate Trump so much they will destroy their own party to prove it. Sad to watch.
Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ☺
