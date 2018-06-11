Greeting in Jesus name!!!



Claim of donation funds!!! My name is, Sister Rose Hary from United

States, I'm a widow suffering from Breast Cancer and Stroke, which denied

me a child as a result i may not last till the next two months according

to my doctor report. I'm married to late Pastor Bailey James, and we were

married for many years without any issue child before his death. I'm 68

years old woman. I have some funds i inherited from my late husband the

sum of (5.8 million dollars) which i needed a very honest and God fearing

person who will claim the funds from the bank and use the funds for work

of God Affair donation in the house of God, like propagating the good news

of God and to endeavor God worshiping place and help less-privileged. I

found your profile and i decided to contact you for the donation work of

God Affair.



I don't need any telephone communication in this regards because of my

health according to my doctor report, please if you would be able to use

the funds for the work of God Affair as i stated contact me back so i

will lead you to Ally Bank International in Washington DC where this

funds was deposited by my late husband Pastor Bailey James , for you to

retrieve the funds in my name as the next of kin for work of God Affair.

and contact me through email (sister.r@yahoo.com)



I will stop here until i hear from you.



Always pray for my health.

May God bless you In Jesus name Amen!!!

Sister Rose Hary !!!

After she gets a load of what I dun to her email, Mother Superior...I suspect it'll stay stopped:

From: Sister Hairy Rose Hawgwarts <sister.rose2@aol.de>

Sent: Wednesday, February 21, 2018 2:41 PM

Subject: Greeting in Harold's name!!!



Y'know...Harold be thy name!!!



Claim of nun sex with penguins !!! Not really...I just threw that in to watch your face.



My name is Sister Hairy Rose Hawgwarts from United State of Ochallapokadoka, of the dyspepsic sect of the Malla Haha Hare Krishna, hindquartered in a pseudo convent under the Indianapolis International Airport.





We had to move here after our original convent was upended by a three peckered goat from Pakistan, named Doink.





You have no idea.

I'm a nun for years suffering from starched habits. We all thought that, with enough starch, we too could be flying nuns.

Apart from watching Sister Amelia blown like a tumbleweed sixty-six miles into Ohio, it didn't work.

Sally Field , our false advertising law suit is in process.

As a result, this denied me roles on Confess THIS , Heaven Best Wait , The Ass of Sister Sarah and Breaking Worse.

Don't believe me? Here's our photo tryout for Breaking Worse :



I'm 68 years old woman, still able to touch my toes with my fingers, not my boobs, though they're catching up. I have some home-made hootch stashed in a communion set I carry to look official when I'm actually trolling for some hot hunk needing something to confess in the morning.







Originally I had in mind to look for a very honest and God fearing

person who will claim my virginity as their own; LMAO over that one, as did my fellow sisters. Now I'm just looking for a good time, so I had my online name "Candy" etched in every public







rest room from here to Hoboken.







I've been assured that Hoboken has caught up to the rest of that part of the country with inside outhouses.

God loves a sinner come around at Happy Hour, like propagating the good news of polyester leisure suits coming back at Wal-Mart and the deer and the antelope learning the art of playing the vuvuzela to mess with rutting elk.

I found your profile and i decided that you sounded perverse enough to contact you for the giving to this 68 year old broad some halleluiah in the rectory after vespers.

Praised be Viagra, stiffener of all things flaccid.

I don't need any telephone communication in this regards because of my phones being tapped by the shadow government; they think I'm part of those nuns that don't want to be forced to dispense condominiums to horny kids under Obolascare.

So just contact me through this email below:

sister.r@yahoo.com

I will stop here until i hear from you.

Always pray for hot penguin sex for me. May God bless you if you sneeze and Harold otherwise because it's always been Harold by thy name Amen!!! Sister Hairy Rose Hawgwarts !!!



After reading what I dun to her nun mail, Sister Rose Hary decided a few Hail Marys would not be redemptive enough to save this lad for her scam...



In the 1960s, they brought us Blue Nun, the wine. From flyin' to drunk, most of us were having nun of it. Fast forward to 2018, and an email I get from Sister Rose Hary: