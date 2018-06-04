Why, you'll soon wonder.



During our investigation, I discovered An abandoned ship through a Diplomat from United Kingdom which was transferred from JF Kennedy Airport to our facility here in Atlanta, and when scanned it revealed

that it wasn't a replica of the Andrea Doria , which are supposed to be capsized and sunk off the North American coast since 1956. It was the actual Andrea Doria itself.

How am you supposing, that a sunken ocean liner -- now lining a portion of the bottom of the sea -- is suddenly replicated at a land-locked airport in Georgia.



The more I look, the more confounding sh*t I am find here in the warehouse storage facility at Hartsfield-Jackson IA. We find:





- the Ark of the Covenant

- the Ark of Noah

- the Colossus of Rhodes

- the royal bedpan used by King James II

- Troy -- the one in Homer 's The Odyssey -- with Helen still there, trying to ride The Wooden Horse

- picture postcards of Atlantis, circa 15,000 BC

- a database of all the age old questions of antiquity, including who hit Annie in the fannie with a flounder,

ensconced on a crashed Commodedoor 64 inoperating system

- all of the lost writings of Sebastian Q. Lipshitz...and a quick understanding of why they need to stay lost

- Judge Crater

- the original book 'What Really Happened' by Sir Edmund Hillary, whom Hellary tried to claim to be named after, and plagiarized his book for her 2017-2018 Excuses-For-Having-Lost-2016 tour

- a dossier compiled by Nostradamus that Adam Schiff insists proves Russian collusion with Trump in 2016.

- a psychiatric certification that proves Schiff is a blithering idiot, that he hoped wouldn't be found



And absolutely NONE of these consignments was properly declared by the consignee for many reasons, as one might gather after a careless perusal of the list, so that they all sit in our warehouse, awaiting someone to come along and wonder why anyone would want some of this sh*t.



Whose got room for the Colossus of Rhodes???



By my assessment, each of the items named above -- and there are others -- are still left in the airport storage facility. As it stands now, none of these things are going anywhere anytime soon, but if you are interested, I get a commission on every last thing taking up space in there, so I need your soonest cooperation on getting me that commission.



In return, you get pieces of history...way too big for most living rooms.



Like I didn't say, all of these things have collected here over the years when the US Government ran out of room at Hanger 51 -- which we wouldn't know about except for a slip-up by Indiana Jones -- I am ready to assist you in any way I can for you to get possession of some or all of this stuff that would make Fred Sanford's mouth water.



I need all the guarantee that I can get from you before I can get involved in this project.



Mr.Charles Williams

INSPECTION OFFICER

E-mail: E-mail: charleswilliamses@gmail.com

What came as no surprise, I heard nothing further from the scammer after sending this back to him.

A few deranged, glue-sniffing lefties claim Hellary didn't lie about her name, but eh...they still think Bela Pelosi is playing with a full deck.

