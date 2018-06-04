Luggage Ain't All That Gets Lost At Airports
Get a load of what this scammer says is lost in THIS airport:
I am Charles Williams Head of Inspection Unit United Nations Inspection
Agency in Harts-field-Jackson International Airport Atlanta, Georgia.
During our investigation, I discovered An abandoned shipment through a
Diplomat from United Kingdom which was transferred from JF Kennedy
Airport to our facility here in Atlanta, and when scanned it revealed an
undisclosed sum of money in 2 Metal Trunk Boxes weighing approximately
65kg each.
The consignment was abandoned because the Content was not properly
declared by the consignee as money rather it was declared as personal
effect/classified document to either avoid diversion by the Shipping
Agent or confiscation by the relevant authorities. The diplomat's
inability to pay for Non Inspection fees among other things are the
reason why the consignment is delayed and abandoned.
By my assessment, each of the boxes contains about $4M or more. They are
still left in the airport storage facility till today. The Consignments
like I said are two metal trunk boxes weighing about 65kg each
(Internal dimension: W61 x H156 x D73 (cm) effective capacity: 680 L)
Approximately. The details of the consignment including your name and
email on the official document from United Nations' office in London
where the shipment was tagged as personal effects/classified document is
still available with us. As it stands now, you have to reconfirm your
full name, Phone Number, full address so I can cross-check and see if
it corresponds with the one on the official documents.
My pet rock, Seymour, suggested that I dress this scam response up a bit:
I am Charles Williams Head of Inspection Unit United Nations Inspection Agency in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Atlanta, Georgia. Yes, we've managed to wangle our way here.
Why, you'll soon wonder.
During our investigation, I discovered An abandoned ship through a Diplomat from United Kingdom which was transferred from JF Kennedy Airport to our facility here in Atlanta, and when scanned it revealed
that it wasn't a replica of the Andrea Doria, which are supposed to be capsized and sunk off the North American coast since 1956. It was the actual Andrea Doria itself.
How am you supposing, that a sunken ocean liner -- now lining a portion of the bottom of the sea -- is suddenly replicated at a land-locked airport in Georgia.
The more I look, the more confounding sh*t I am find here in the warehouse storage facility at Hartsfield-Jackson IA. We find:
The more I look, the more confounding sh*t I am find here in the warehouse storage facility at Hartsfield-Jackson IA. We find:
- the Ark of the Covenant
- the Ark of Noah
- the Colossus of Rhodes
- the royal bedpan used by King James II
- Troy -- the one in Homer's The Odyssey -- with Helen still there, trying to ride The Wooden Horse
- picture postcards of Atlantis, circa 15,000 BC
- a database of all the age old questions of antiquity, including who hit Annie in the fannie with a flounder,
ensconced on a crashed Commodedoor 64 inoperating system
- all of the lost writings of Sebastian Q. Lipshitz...and a quick understanding of why they need to stay lost
- Judge Crater
- the original book 'What Really Happened' by Sir Edmund Hillary, whom Hellary tried to claim to be named after, and plagiarized his book for her 2017-2018 Excuses-For-Having-Lost-2016 tour
- a dossier compiled by Nostradamus that Adam Schiff insists proves Russian collusion with Trump in 2016.
- a psychiatric certification that proves Schiff is a blithering idiot, that he hoped wouldn't be found
And absolutely NONE of these consignments was properly declared by the consignee for many reasons, as one might gather after a careless perusal of the list, so that they all sit in our warehouse, awaiting someone to come along and wonder why anyone would want some of this sh*t.
Whose got room for the Colossus of Rhodes???
By my assessment, each of the items named above -- and there are others -- are still left in the airport storage facility. As it stands now, none of these things are going anywhere anytime soon, but if you are interested, I get a commission on every last thing taking up space in there, so I need your soonest cooperation on getting me that commission.
In return, you get pieces of history...way too big for most living rooms.
Like I didn't say, all of these things have collected here over the years when the US Government ran out of room at Hanger 51 -- which we wouldn't know about except for a slip-up by Indiana Jones -- I am ready to assist you in any way I can for you to get possession of some or all of this stuff that would make Fred Sanford's mouth water.
I need all the guarantee that I can get from you before I can get involved in this project.
Mr.Charles Williams
INSPECTION OFFICER
E-mail: charleswilliamses@gmail.com
Mr.Charles Williams
INSPECTION OFFICER
E-mail: charleswilliamses@gmail.com
What came as no surprise, I heard nothing further from the scammer after sending this back to him.
A few deranged, glue-sniffing lefties claim Hellary didn't lie about her name, but eh...they still think Bela Pelosi is playing with a full deck.
Labels: baiting email scammers for fun and annoyance, Hartsfield-Jackson airport scam, Hellary is the reason Hellary lost, UN scams
1 Comments:
California is filled with idiots and most of them are in our government. One of the few states that will allow illegals to run for office.
Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ☺
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home