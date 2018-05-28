Dear Primate Email Owner,



I saw your email from searching Engine and i decided to contact you urgent for this great opportunity between me and you, permit me to introduce myself to you, I am a capstan with the 321st Infantry with an attached armored contingent from the 35th. And I have a bank east of Nancy in Claremont with $45.5 million just waiting to be picked up. Based on the United States legislative and executive decision for withdrawing troops from ETO to send them to PTO come next year -- and the Japs ain't got any stashes like this -- I have been deployed to come and work in your country on military base soonest.



As you see how I write, you simply have to KNOW that I am in US Army of Military Farces of the United Nation with the rank of capstan with Our mission is to hold ourselves in reserve, in case the krauts launch a major offensive that threatens Paris, or maybe even New York, then we can move in and stop them. Woof woof woof. That's my other dog imitation.



And we have Crapgame, controlling logistics. How can anything go wrong?



that is why I contacted you.



I want to invest the money in your state in buying a ranch with 20 or 35 women, and just let it go...ahahahaha. So soon as I am deployed into your state for a good time, call Candy at 303-582-5440. anyway you will advise me on that since I am not a business person, I am a lean, mean trained fighting machine, trained in the ways and curds of primate combrat. So I need someone I could trust. If you accepted i will be smuggle to transfer the money to your country where you will be the beneficerary.



I am a uniformed person of dubious antecedence and recently had a grenade go off in my crotch so I cannot be parading around in such a condition as that, what with my junk strung out all over the parade ground. So I need to present someone to stand as one hell of a groinological surgeon, who can put my Humper Dumpster back together again. I have a date next liberty and I don't want to spend it fingering MY bung hole.



If you read into this properly, you can plainly see that I am an American and an intelligence officer and with me as an intelligence officer...we're really f**ked. I just need your acceptance and alles kaput.



Please if you are for real and not imaginary, I need to hear from you. If you are imaginary and not real, I need to know how the f**k it is that I am hearing from you. And if you're not you, are you someone else, or something else, and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot are you doing in my email? I believe I can trust you if you are real. My certainty quotient begins to descend with the level of your imaginary status. Where we are now we can only communicate through a fly-infested internet café in some Third World sh*thole which is unsecured so any f**king jackwagon can monitor our emails. Once modalities are clearly established, then and only then can I begin to explain in details to you how my mother the car had sex with a yak, resulting in me and all that goes into such a clusterf**k.



If after you read this -- assuming you're able to read -- and you are interested, please grant me a few minutes to recover. I told the internet café manager that no one was going to buy this sh*t.



if not response after 3 days I will then have my eunuch commander declare war on you and anyone that looks like you. Hoorah.



I wait for your contact details so we can go on. I will give to you 0% of the sum and 100% is for me. I hope I am been fair on this deal since I took crummy core meth at a democrap-controlled skool in Kaliforlornia.



Get back to me with your full information on my super secret, incredibly well-thought-out and disguised email address that protects me from detection by peoples that work to detect peoples like me that wish to avoid detection by peoples like those: myprivatepatrick@gmail.com



YOUR FULL NAME:

YOUR FULL ADDRESS:

YOUR DIRECT TELEPHONE NUMBER:



Best Regards,



Capstan Patrick Williams

US ARMY NAVY AIR FARCE MARINES



Abnormandy Frenchieville

Abnormandy Frenchieville

Email: myprivatepatrick@gmail.com