Overexposure
What came as no surprise to me, a scammer did not.
Nor did he apparently gain much education therefrom.
Witness his original ploy:
Urgent Attention For Partnership,
My name is (DAVID RICHARDS) An International Lawyer from United Kingdom, A spokesman and a close confidant to the Rockefeller family one of the richest families in the United States of America. I have in my legal care the sum of $15,500,000.00 (Fifteen Million Five Hundred United State Dollars) Only belonging to Dr. Richard Rockefeller who died in a JET CRASH on the 13th day of JUNE 2014. This money was deposited with a bank in (CHINA) for Hospital and Charity organization establishment in the name of Dr. Richard Rockefeller, Dr. and I were the only witnesses to this deposited funds, The proposed project were designed be to kicked off by November 2017. According to fund deposit agreement which I made with the bank in (CHINA), I BARRISTER DAVID RICHARDS should give the bank a Month notice should they be any change in plan and that has been done before now.
Now that DR. RICHARD is dead, I need you to partner with me and receive this money into your bank account as the appointed beneficiary NEXT OF KIN to my late client DR. RICHARD ROCKEFELLER. I will give you more details when I get your response of interest to my proposal.
Uh huh.
This email was almost worthy of some of the more offbeat scripts that Northern Exposure was knowd for.
My character threw in a reference to Arkansas just on accounta cuz:
Subject: ATTENTION TWAT WAFFLE!
Urgent Attention Required from Twat Waffles For Partnership.
My name is (DAVID RICHARDS) An International fuckstick from United Kingdumb, A spokestwirp and a close cornfed runt to the Bushwhacker, Arkansas Rockneedfeller family, one of the piss poorest famdamilies ever to cross breed with tree stumps to create some of the most pathetic knothaids Arkansas ever seed.
Now I am stuck in my legal care with their en toto collection of stained ass animal genitals that they've collected over three generations of this perverse famdamily. This collection belonged to the one and Only Dr. Richard Rockneedfeller who died when his tricycle was hit by a falling satellite during an especially peculiar episode of Northern Exposure.
Janine Turner refused to attend the funeral or any future reunion shows.
This grotesque collection was deposited with a bank in (Rwanda) for Horsepital and Charley Horse organization establishment in the name of Dr. Richard Rockneedfeller. The rotund Dr. and I were the only witnesses to the creation of these stained ass animal genitals, and I still projectile vomit sometimes when I think of it. Like the octopussy:
Now that DR. RICHARD has been daid longer than Northern Exposure, I need a partner to take these stained ass abominations off my hands forthwith, or any number faster. I would be gratified if you would be that partner with me and receive this collection of depraved crapinzola into your possession soonest, if not soonerer, with you designated the appointed beneficiary NEXT OF KIN to my late client DR. RICHARD Rockneedfeller.
I will give you more salacious details when I get your response of interest to my proposal. In the
meantime, you can't read through the missing link below for information about Dr. Richard and the entire Rockneedfeller famdamily hysterectomy, which came to late to stop a lot of them from cross breeding with tree stumps. If you were able to read it, brillo pads wouldn't hep remove the visuals you'd suffer.
As soon as I receive your interest to assist on this, I will give you further misinfo and guide you on how to contact the holding bank in Rwanda to let them move the disgusting collection into wherever you designate for the collection to get moved into.
A landfill would be a good start. Below information is required for the transfer process under your name:
1 Your Full Names.......................................
2,Your telephone Number.................................
3,Profession............................................
4,Age...................................................
5,Sex...................................................
6,What did you last have sex with........................................
7,House Address.........................................
8,Int,Passport OR work ID ..............................
Panty fouled Regards,
Bannister
David Richards.
I think the good bannister will have a tougher time finding a partner in this endeavor. Certainly he'll get no help from Janine Turner.
Labels: Dr. Richard Rockefeller scam, editing email scams for fun and liberal and scammer annoyance, Northern Exposure, stained ass animal genitals
