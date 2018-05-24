

Urgent Attention Required from Twat Waffles For Partnership.



My name is (DAVID RICHARDS) An International fuckstick from United Kingdumb, A spokestwirp and a close cornfed runt to the Bushwhacker, Arkansas Rockneedfeller family, one of the piss poorest famdamilies ever to cross breed with tree stumps to create some of the most pathetic knothaids Arkansas ever seed.

Now I am stuck in my legal care with their en toto collection of stained ass animal genitals that they've collected over three generations of this perverse famdamily. This collection belonged to the one and Only Dr. Richard Rockneedfeller who died when his tricycle was hit by a falling satellite during an especially peculiar episode of Northern Exposure.





Janine Turner refused to attend the funeral or any future reunion shows.



This grotesque collection was deposited with a bank in (Rwanda) for Horsepital and Charley Horse organization establishment in the name of Dr. Richard Rockneedfeller. The rotund Dr. and I were the only witnesses to the creation of these stained ass animal genitals, and I still projectile vomit sometimes when I think of it. Like the octopussy:





Now that DR. RICHARD has been daid longer than Northern Exposure, I need a partner to take these stained ass abominations off my hands forthwith, or any number faster. I would be gratified if you would be that partner with me and receive this collection of depraved crapinzola into your possession soonest, if not soonerer, with you designated the appointed beneficiary NEXT OF KIN to my late client DR. RICHARD Rockneedfeller.



I will give you more salacious details when I get your response of interest to my proposal. In the

meantime, you can't read through the missing link below for information about Dr. Richard and the entire Rockneedfeller famdamily hysterectomy, which came to late to stop a lot of them from cross breeding with tree stumps. If you were able to read it, brillo pads wouldn't hep remove the visuals you'd suffer.



As soon as I receive your interest to assist on this, I will give you further misinfo and guide you on how to contact the holding bank in Rwanda to let them move the disgusting collection into wherever you designate for the collection to get moved into.

A landfill would be a good start. Below information is required for the transfer process under your name:



1 Your Full Names.......................................

2,Your telephone Number.................................

3,Profession............................................

4,Age...................................................

5,Sex...................................................

6,What did you last have sex with........................................

6a, Can I have what you last used when you're done widdit................................

7,House Address.........................................

8,Int,Passport OR work ID ..............................



Panty fouled Regards,

Bannister

David Richards.