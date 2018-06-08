Nigerian Illuminincompoops Get Help
But some Whackadoodle outfit purportedly from Nigeria is marketing something akin to the Illuminincompoops there.
Take a gander:
Dear Sir/Madam
Good day and God Bless you.Rhema For 2Day, a daily devotional sharing the BLESSING and changing lives by the gospel is here again.We are glad to inform you that Rhema For 2Day is three years online now,changine lives and sharing the BLESSING of the Lord to millions around the world via our daily teachings and admonition via the word of God.You too, can enjoy of these boundless BLESSING.Are you downcast,frustrated,sick,discouraged,addicted to drugs or just about to pack up? Then you can subscribe to our daily teachings via our email address .
Millions are yet in the valley of decision, some are about to take their lives now others are languishing in the kingdom of darkness with no hope of living the devils Doman, but we are charged by God to bring deliverance and succor to them by the gospel. We need your token sacrifice to do this, everyone can not be a full time online evangelist. But, your seed offering(token sacrifice from the heart of love can send the gospel around the world),we count on you to be part of changing the lives of millions around the globe via this ministry.
Be sure to know this, you are our partner in this regard(in BLESSING and Receiving)0 and every BLESSING accrued to this ministry you become a bonafide partner in it Phillipians 1:2-7, and you can take a draw on it anytime by FAITH.
You can join us on https://web.facebook.com/rhemfor2Day/ or email us directly for daily update
BE BLESSED
Akhidimen O.Lance
+234-818-9720-172
rhemafor2da@net-c.com
*Yawn*...whatever.
My pet rock, Seymour, doesn't like to mess with the Illuminincompoops; say's it's bad juju.
"Do NOT!!! PHFFFFFFFFT!"
Still, Seymour left this edit to me:
From: EmpheRhema For 2day< info@rhemaf2day.org>
Sent: Tuesday, February 27, 2018 9:29 AM
Subject: get back to where you once belonged
Sent: Tuesday, February 27, 2018 9:29 AM
Subject: get back to where you once belonged
Dear Jojo
Good day and here's an insincere Bless you for when you sneeze.
Good day and here's an insincere Bless you for when you sneeze.
EmpheRhema For 2Day, a daily devolutional sharing the intestinal curse of the Nigerian illuminincompoops and changing lives by the gossamer accordion to matthew mark luke and duck is here again. We are glad to inform you that EmpheRhema For 2Day is three years online now, charging fees and sharing the intestinal curse of the Nigerian illuminincompoops to millions around the world via our daily emails and admonition via the word of a goat head baphomet in a oracle located next to an outdoor outhouse in Lagos. You too, can be a victim of these boundless emails full of abject crap.
Are you downcast, frustrated, sick, discouraged, addicted to stuffing gummy bears up your nose and just about to pack up? Then you must already be one of our subscribers. WOOT WOOT!
Millions are yet in the valley of dolls, some are about to take their lives by watching the brain-eating Throwing Up With The Kardashians show, now others are languishing in the gender neutraldumb of leftist darkness with no hope of living the way the Medusa of the DNC, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz demands that you do -- in the leftist devils Domain -- but we are charged by the hour to bring you further down down down down down, just like the ELO sang in the '80s.
We need your token sacrifice to do this, everyone can not be like Pastor Gas, a full time online evangelist flatulator.
But, your seed offering (token sacrifice from the genitals which will be displayed on our goat head baphomet in Lagos),we count on you to be part of the lives we're changing for the worse around the globe via this menstrual cycle.
Be sure to know this: you are a fluke .. of the universe. You have no right to be here, and whether you know it or not, the universe is laughing behind your back. Fall not in love therefore; it will stick to your face.
Pay no attention to the doofus behind the curtain, put away your bucket of water you planned to throw at Hellary, and you shall become in our power to do with as the makers of Airplane did with Otto. Even if it was only with Julie Haggerty.
Really inexperienced operators are standing by for your partnership to be run up on the rocks of our leftist-guided dark shadows. Barnabas Collins thought the remake sucked, by the way.
Reach for the skies, hand over your wallet and let the Twitter birds not crap in your mess kit, unless you are Republican. As it says in Fallopians 1:1:1, if a sheep is a ram and a donkey is an ass, why then is a ram in the ass a goose?
The Fallopians didn't know either. They actually thought they could use those tubes for mortars.
To this menstrual cycle you become a bonafide partner in it as noted in I wanna play my Harmonicus 1:2-7, and you can take a draw on it anytime by erasing what you drawd on it the last time.
You can join us on a day of the week or email us directly for daily donation to our goat head baphomet; he who is someone's daddy wants to get her a Porsche.
BE BLESSED BY NOT WALKING BENEATH DEFECATING WATER FOWL.
Akhidimen O. Lance
Head priest of sacrifice and other asordid duties as proscribed in the DNC Talking Points personfest dysentery published by George Soros.
+234-818-9720-172
rhemafor2da@net-c.com
+234-818-9720-172
rhemafor2da@net-c.com
As it turns out, this didn't much help the emailers OR the Nigerian Illuminincompoops.
No did it help snakes, getting stuck to DWS's head. There'll be hell to pay for that...for the snakes.
Labels: DWS as Medusa, editing email scams for fun and liberal and scammer annoyance, goat head baphomets, hellary clinton, Nigerian Illuminincompoops, Online religion scams
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home