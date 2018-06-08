Dear Jojo

Good day and here's an insincere Bless you for when you sneeze.





EmpheRhema For 2Day, a daily devolutional sharing the intestinal curse of the Nigerian illuminincompoops and changing lives by the gossamer accordion to matthew mark luke and duck is here again. We are glad to inform you that EmpheRhema For 2Day is three years online now, charging fees and sharing the intestinal curse of the Nigerian illuminincompoops to millions around the world via our daily emails and admonition via the word of a goat head baphomet in a oracle located next to an outdoor outhouse in Lagos. You too, can be a victim of these boundless emails full of abject crap.





Are you downcast, frustrated, sick, discouraged, addicted to stuffing gummy bears up your nose and just about to pack up? Then you must already be one of our subscribers. WOOT WOOT!





Millions are yet in the valley of dolls, some are about to take their lives by watching the brain-eating Throwing Up With The Kardashians show, now others are languishing in the gender neutraldumb of leftist darkness with no hope of living the way the Medusa of the DNC, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz demands that you do -- in the leftist devils Domain -- but we are charged by the hour to bring you further down down down down down, just like the ELO sang in the '80s.

We need your token sacrifice to do this, everyone can not be like Pastor Gas, a full time online evangelist flatulator.



