DNC & MS-13..An Unrequited Love
Not sure what else a pet rock is going to do all day, anyway.
"PHFFFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!"
Okay, fart too.
At any rate, Seymour didn't miss how our current POTUS made reference to the blood-thirsty and wholly malignant, reprehensible gang known as MS-13, as "animals".
And the equally reprehensible Left -- eager to align with anything anti-POTUS -- suddenly determined that MS-13 members "have a divine spark" and don't deserve to be denigrated by POTUS.
Seymour simply couldn't resist:
POTUS Calls “Divinely Sparked” MS-13 “Animals”, Sending The Left Into Self-Fouling Mode
By Seymour PetRock/WTFNS
May 2018
WASHINGTON — President Trump lashed out at a criminal illegal gang during a White House meeting on Wednesday, warning in front of news cameras that dangerous people were clamoring to breach the country’s borders and branding such people “animals.”
Meet the “animals”:
Mr. Trump’s taken-out-of-context-as-usual comments came during a round-table discussion with state and local leaders on the self-imploding Kaliforlornia’s so-called sanctuary laws, which strictly limit communication between local law enforcement and federal immigration officers, and which the Trump administration is suing to invalidate. It was hardly the first time the president has spoken in blunt terms about criminal gangs infiltrating the country, but it underscored his anger about unchecked support for criminal and terrorist infiltration and his frustration that he has been thwarted by the DNC and their impropaganda allies at cnn and ms13nbc, in doing more to fulfill a campaign promise.
As he has in numerous private meetings with his advisers at the White House, Mr. Trump used the session to vent about the nation’s immigration laws, calling them “the dumbest laws on immigration that Bela Pelosi could of passed to find out what was in them.” He exhorted his administration to “do much better” in keeping out undesirable people, including members of transnational gangs like MS-13.
“We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in — we’re stopping a lot of them,” Mr. Trump said in the Cabinet Room during an hour-long meeting that reporters were allowed to document. “You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people, these are animals, and we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before.”
The president’s language and his focus on illegal criminal gangs and prospective future DNC voters drew a hysterical and over-the-top rebuke from all over the Left.
“Trump is lying on immigration, lying about crime and lying about the laws of Kaliforlornia,” lied the current failure of a governor of what's left of Kaliforlornia. “We, the citizens of the fastest-failing liberal state in the US are not impressed”.
Reaction from the rest of the Left was predictable, sandpoundingly stupid and laugh-worthy.
“We are all MS-13” cried Michael Moore.
“Members of MS-13 have a divine spark and are human too” whined DNC apologist Nancy Pelosi, who called on President Donald Bush Jefferson to apologize and redistrict, leaving her staff in “WTF” mode.
“You talk about MS-13 when it's your denial of global warming that's going to cause Guam to tip over” sniveled Georgia dumbocrat Hank Johnson.
“MS-13 aren't animals like Hamas aren't animals” opined Dumbocrat Senator Chuck U Schumer. “They're just like me. In fact, I'd have them over for dinner if they could clear my armed security and walled, gated community security rules”.
“I know exactly how MS-13 feels, because POTUS doesn't like me, either” said Jim Acosta of CNN, with tears running down his face.
From aboard her broomstick on her ongoing “What Happened That's Obvious To Everyone But Me” tour, still crying about 2016, Hellary Clinton ventured that “if I had a legitimate daughter, I'd trust her to date an MS-13 member over anyone in the POTUS family...after a generous contribution to my Clinton Global Crimepaign coffers, of course”. Clinton appeared ready to continue, but fell while dismounting from her broom.
“Our efforts to destroy this constitutional representative republic are in danger of being undone by this POTUS”, complained serial meathead Rob Reiner.
Former POTUS and soon-to-be-indicted Barry Soetero Obola issued this statement “He (POTUS) is bweaking my wegacy”, causing MS13NBC's Tingles Matthews to projectile wet himself.
“I am ashamed of this POTUS” growled Alyssa Milano, who then tried to turn the POTUS into a hamster, only to have forgotten the proper spell casting sequence without the power of thwee, turning herself into a marmot.
“Matt Dayyyymon” was texted by what was left of the marionette by that name from the movie Team America World Police...we're just not sure what it meant.
Despite all the angst from the Left, special counsel to Fusion GPS and the failed Hellary crimepaign, Robert “The Mule”ller , notified the legal team of POTUS that he would soon subpoena a ham sandwich that he believed colluded with Gray Poupon to adversely affect the 1968 election, leaving everyone but Maxine Waters saying “WTF???” Waters responded “Impeach the SANDWICH!!!”, which she was able to do because for once, the cue card wasn't upside down.
One anonymous pundit was heard to opine “what's going on with the Left right now HAS TO BE part of a Blazing Saddles campfire scene...just HAS TO BE”.
Funny as he is, even Mel Brooks couldn't have dreamt this up.
I dunno...Seymour might be edging ever closer to that Pulitzer he so desperately covets.
"Really???"
Er...naw.
"Oh PHFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!"
