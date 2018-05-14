Miss. Susan Wolfgang.



Good Day,



My name is Susan Wolfgang. I am the only daughter/ child of late Mr.

Wolfgang from Germany who worked with embassy here in BANGKOK THAILAND

for so many years before he died in the year 2016 after a brief

illness. When my father was alive he deposited the sum of $3.8Million

(Three Million Eight hundred thousand U.S.A DOLLARS) with BANGKOK

THAILAND bank.



Presently, this money is still with the BANGKOK bank. But because of

my under age am unable to claim the fund from the bank.So I want an

organization or an individual in Germany that can help me receive my

father money from BANGKOK bank here THAILAND.



Right now am living under the care of THAILAND government because of

the service my father raided to them when he was alive. I don't want

them to know about this development until my fathers fund is move to

you. As soon as I receive your reply I shall inform the bank here in

THAILAND. that you are the beneficiary of the said fund you will need

to contact them for the releasing of the fund to you . I will also

instruct my fathers lawyer to issue you an authority letter that will

prove you are the present beneficiary of this fund.



Please assure me that you will act accordingly as I stated herein. If

you are interested I will like you to contact my Fathers Lawyer via

his email address as he is the one to guide for the claim of he fund (

infoxs5k@gmail.com ) Hoping to receive your reply.



Yours,

Miss. Susan Wolfgang.

So believable. *snort*

Thus, time to make it a bit less so:

Wulfgar



Crap Day,



My name is Wulfgar. I am the only daughter/ child of late Mr.

Wulfgar from Germany who worked with terrorists in the movie

Nighthawks.

And, as luck and scripting had it, in that role he got offed by Sylvester Stallone's reluctant

character Deke Da Silva.

Funny how the whole time, he was talking and looking a whole lot like Rocky Balboa:

But in this case without Adrian, and instead with a skinny bionic

woman who was a third less cyber than the previous bionic

woman.





But I digress.



I am currently hooking in BANGKOK THAILAND for so many years.

Before Wulfgar got hosed in the year 1981, he deposited the sum

of $3.8Million (Three Million Eight hundred thousand U.S.A DOLLARS)

with BANGKOK THAILAND bank.



Presently, this money is still with the BANGKOK bank. But because of

my under age -- I find the Fountain of Youth in servicing komodo

dragons here -- am unable to claim the fund from the bank. The fact

that I might get arrested also may have sumpin to do widdis.



So I want an organization or an individual in Germany that can help me

receive my father money from BANGKOK bank here THAILAND.



If you're not kraut, mebbe you can fake the accent if I teach you a few

words? Like hundsfott, ach tongue, mein gott, flieger schiesse and

awpeterstain. And make sure to insert undt between them words

frequently, and no one in Germany will know the difference, because

they're being overrun with islamofascists who don't sprechen se

Deutsche worth a donkey shine.



Right now am living under the care of THAILAND government because of

the files Wulfgar had on them when he was alive. I don't want

them to know about the fact that those files only contain what's

left of his brain when his crew threw his bones to the sharks.

The space shuttle ends where the subway begins, praise the

lawd there's a train leaving soon...from dusk until dawn they

has searched all day long, but there's too many clues in this

room.



As soon as I receive your reply -- coded in Azerbaijani script and

written in cursive since no 'Merican millennials can read that -- I shall

inform the bank here in THAILAND that you are a maker of sock

puppet democrap congressional candyasses that want to reclaim

the House in 2018 so Bela Pelosi can make even more rambling

and unintelligible statements that will have cnn wetting themselves

in ecstasy over.



Please assure me that you will act according to the dictates of a

vegan douche canoe as I stated herein. If you are interested I will

suggest you seek therapy, but not until you contact my Fathers Lawyer via

his email address as he is the one to guide for the claim of he fund (

infoxs5k@gmail.com ) Hoping to receive your reply.



Yours,

Wulfgar Jr