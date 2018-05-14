Wulfgar Undt Schtuff
And how often they play right into my use of them in scam baiting and editing.
Take this one..a German from Thailand in the latest installment of scam the fake character:
Miss. Susan Wolfgang.
Good Day,
My name is Susan Wolfgang. I am the only daughter/ child of late Mr.
Wolfgang from Germany who worked with embassy here in BANGKOK THAILAND
for so many years before he died in the year 2016 after a brief
illness. When my father was alive he deposited the sum of $3.8Million
(Three Million Eight hundred thousand U.S.A DOLLARS) with BANGKOK
THAILAND bank.
Presently, this money is still with the BANGKOK bank. But because of
my under age am unable to claim the fund from the bank.So I want an
organization or an individual in Germany that can help me receive my
father money from BANGKOK bank here THAILAND.
Right now am living under the care of THAILAND government because of
the service my father raided to them when he was alive. I don't want
them to know about this development until my fathers fund is move to
you. As soon as I receive your reply I shall inform the bank here in
THAILAND. that you are the beneficiary of the said fund you will need
to contact them for the releasing of the fund to you . I will also
instruct my fathers lawyer to issue you an authority letter that will
prove you are the present beneficiary of this fund.
Please assure me that you will act accordingly as I stated herein. If
you are interested I will like you to contact my Fathers Lawyer via
his email address as he is the one to guide for the claim of he fund (
infoxs5k@gmail.com ) Hoping to receive your reply.
Yours,
Miss. Susan Wolfgang.
So believable. *snort*
Thus, time to make it a bit less so:
Wulfgar
Crap Day,
My name is Wulfgar. I am the only daughter/ child of late Mr.
Wulfgar from Germany who worked with terrorists in the movie
Nighthawks.
And, as luck and scripting had it, in that role he got offed by Sylvester Stallone's reluctant
character Deke Da Silva.
Funny how the whole time, he was talking and looking a whole lot like Rocky Balboa:
But in this case without Adrian, and instead with a skinny bionic
woman who was a third less cyber than the previous bionic
woman.
But I digress.
I am currently hooking in BANGKOK THAILAND for so many years.
Before Wulfgar got hosed in the year 1981, he deposited the sum
of $3.8Million (Three Million Eight hundred thousand U.S.A DOLLARS)
with BANGKOK THAILAND bank.
Presently, this money is still with the BANGKOK bank. But because of
my under age -- I find the Fountain of Youth in servicing komodo
dragons here -- am unable to claim the fund from the bank. The fact
that I might get arrested also may have sumpin to do widdis.
So I want an organization or an individual in Germany that can help me
receive my father money from BANGKOK bank here THAILAND.
If you're not kraut, mebbe you can fake the accent if I teach you a few
awpeterstain. And make sure to insert undt between them words
frequently, and no one in Germany will know the difference, because
they're being overrun with islamofascists who don't sprechen se
Deutsche worth a donkey shine.
Right now am living under the care of THAILAND government because of
the files Wulfgar had on them when he was alive. I don't want
them to know about the fact that those files only contain what's
The space shuttle ends where the subway begins, praise the
lawd there's a train leaving soon...from dusk until dawn they
has searched all day long, but there's too many clues in this
room.
As soon as I receive your reply -- coded in Azerbaijani script and
written in cursive since no 'Merican millennials can read that -- I shall
inform the bank here in THAILAND that you are a maker of sock
puppet democrap congressional candyasses that want to reclaim
the House in 2018 so Bela Pelosi can make even more rambling
and unintelligible statements that will have cnn wetting themselves
in ecstasy over.
Please assure me that you will act according to the dictates of a
vegan douche canoe as I stated herein. If you are interested I will
suggest you seek therapy, but not until you contact my Fathers Lawyer via
his email address as he is the one to guide for the claim of he fund (
infoxs5k@gmail.com ) Hoping to receive your reply.
Yours,
Wulfgar Jr
Ms Wolfgang tried again elsewhere. Perhaps the Kraut whore from Bangkok can score with someone in Pahrump...
